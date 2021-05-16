NFL Draft Profile: DJ Dale, Defensive Tackle, Alabama Crimson Tide

#94

Pos: DT

Ht: 6021

Wt: 307

DOB: 10/30/00

Eligible: 2022

Birmingham, AL

Clay-Chalkville

DJ Dale

Alabama Crimson Tide

Pros:

Leinweber: Started at nose tackle since being a true freshman for the Crimson Tide. Dale plays with consistently low pads, winning the leverage battle at the point of attack. He understands his lack of length and often uses one arm to try and extend. When he catches blockers leaning, Dale has quick and violent hands to throw them. He is agile to both sides out of his stance. Bats passes at a high level by getting his hands into throwing lanes. Flashes leg drive to push the pocket.

Cons:

Leinweber: Undersized to play nose and it shows as he frequently gets driven off the ball by combo blocks. Dale lacks length, allowing blockers to play wide and box him in, making it tough to disengage in the run game. On lateral runs, he fails to stay square. His get off is average and does not threaten blockers. He is unable to get hands off of his frame as a pass rusher. Dale has questionable eyes and play recognition, failing to find ball carriers on a consistent basis.

Summary:

Leinweber: Squatty defensive tackle who wins the leverage battle. Dale flashes violent hands and leg drive to push the pocket as a nose tackle. He is undersized for the position, often being unable to anchor and disengage due to his short arms. Dale projects as a developmental defensive tackle who has worthwhile traits to develop. A lack of size, length and strength will hinder his ability to play a considerable role on a defensive line.

Background:

Raised in Birmingham, Alabama. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Earned the starting job at nose tackle as a freshman. Missed the final three games of 2019 with a knee injury. Spent the time he was out in the film room.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Squatty, undersized nose tackle who wins the leverage battle. Lacks strength and length.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.0/6.9