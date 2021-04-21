Donavaughn Campbell - Offensive Guard Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Scouting Report

DONAVAUGHN CAMPBELL | Louisiana Tech | OG | #77 | rSr | 6036 | 353 | Ponchatoula, LA | Ponchatoula | 07.28.98 (22)

Background:

Raised in Louisiana. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Earned his degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. Played in four games as a freshman at LSU. Played in one game and redshirted in 2017. Played in three games as a sophomore. Played in seven games as a junior. Transferred from LSU to Louisiana Tech as a graduate, starting six games at left tackle before opting out of the season. Brother played football at Georgia Tech. Arrest for battery at a fraternity house while visiting his brother and was suspended by the team for two weeks (October, 2016). Was later sentenced to one-year probation, anger management training, community service and to write letters to the victims.

Overview:

A guard by nature, but a tackle by necessity in 2020 after transferring from LSU, Campbell’s tape is a great example of what happens when a player is forced to play out of position. Big and long for a guard, Campbell’s length is going to catch the eye of evaluators. He has some decent flashes of using it when getting proper extension, although consistency is a major issue that will hurt his projection. Campbell’s limitations as an athlete are very apparent when he's working as a tackle; he has some serious concerns in terms of agility and burst. His technique is underdeveloped at the moment, and he struggles to use his hands effectively in either the pass or run game. As a run blocker, he does not present the type of leg drive or upper-body power to force open lanes and create movement at the point of attack. He might be able to stick around with significant technical improvements, but Campbell projects as a tryout level player who will struggle to make it into preseason camp.

