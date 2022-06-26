NFL Draft Profile: Dontayvion Wicks, Wide Receiver, Virginia Cavaliers

#3

Pos: WR

Ht: 6005

Wt: 205

40: 4.67

Hometown: Plaquemine, LA

High School: Plaquemine

Eligibility: 2023

Dontayvion Wicks Virginia Cavaliers

One-Liner:

A tall, tough, deep-field threat who can play vertically and demonstrates tremendous athleticism.

Evaluation:

The focal point of the Cavaliers offense, Wicks busted out in a major way in 2021, proving to be one of the most explosive players in all of college football after missing the entire 2020 season due to injury. He possesses great length and speed, along with dependable hands. While Wicks is known for his deep ball prowess, he really does a nice job working opponents underneath and creating short-area quickness; an aspect of his game he continues to mold. A former basketball standout coming out of high school, his superb agility is evident. Wicks has embraced the extra workload after practice and in the film room, as his leadership role has risen with his success. Another full season of domination should put to rest any durability concerns, as the Louisiana native continues to ascend towards potential first round status.

Grade:

3rd Round

Quotes:

“I told [Wicks] he’s as good as the guys that I’ve been around for the last 11 years from a talent standpoint but he's got to make that commitment that he wants to be the best at everything he does every single time he steps on the field." – Virginia wide receiver coach Tony Elliott who has coached the likes of Sammy Watkins, DeAndre Hopkins, Tee Higgins, Amari Rodgers and Hunter Renfrow.

Background:

Son of Latisha Wicks. Broke Herman Moore's 32-year-old school record for receiving yards in a season with 1,203 in 2021 and finished with 21.1 yards per reception, which led the ACC. A four-star recruit who played wide receiver and quarterback at Plaquemine High School for head coach Paul Distefano; was named second-team all-district in 2018. Also plays basketball for Plaquemine. Major is American Studies.