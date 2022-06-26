Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Dontayvion Wicks, Wide Receiver, Virginia Cavaliers

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks
Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks
Virginia cavaliers logo

#3
Pos: WR
Ht: 6005
Wt: 205
40: 4.67
Hometown: Plaquemine, LA
High School: Plaquemine
Eligibility: 2023

Dontayvion Wicks Virginia Cavaliers

One-Liner:

A tall, tough, deep-field threat who can play vertically and demonstrates tremendous athleticism.

Evaluation:

The focal point of the Cavaliers offense, Wicks busted out in a major way in 2021, proving to be one of the most explosive players in all of college football after missing the entire 2020 season due to injury. He possesses great length and speed, along with dependable hands. While Wicks is known for his deep ball prowess, he really does a nice job working opponents underneath and creating short-area quickness; an aspect of his game he continues to mold. A former basketball standout coming out of high school, his superb agility is evident. Wicks has embraced the extra workload after practice and in the film room, as his leadership role has risen with his success. Another full season of domination should put to rest any durability concerns, as the Louisiana native continues to ascend towards potential first round status.

Grade:

3rd Round

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Quotes:

“I told [Wicks] he’s as good as the guys that I’ve been around for the last 11 years from a talent standpoint but he's got to make that commitment that he wants to be the best at everything he does every single time he steps on the field." – Virginia wide receiver coach Tony Elliott who has coached the likes of Sammy Watkins, DeAndre Hopkins, Tee Higgins, Amari Rodgers and Hunter Renfrow.

Background:

Son of Latisha Wicks. Broke Herman Moore's 32-year-old school record for receiving yards in a season with 1,203 in 2021 and finished with 21.1 yards per reception, which led the ACC. A four-star recruit who played wide receiver and quarterback at Plaquemine High School for head coach Paul Distefano; was named second-team all-district in 2018. Also plays basketball for Plaquemine. Major is American Studies. 

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Fordham QB Tim Demorant
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tim Demorant, Quarterback, Fordham Rams

By The NFL Draft Biblejust now
UMass RB Ellis Merriweather
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ellis Merriweather, Running Back, UMass Minutemen

By The NFL Draft Biblejust now
USC WR Jordan Addison
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft Matchups: Most Important Game for Top 5 Prospects Who Transferred This Offseason

By Eli Nachmany23 hours ago
Western Michigan Offensive Lineman Eleasah Anderson
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Western Michigan Offensive Lineman Eleasah Anderson

By Zack Patraw23 hours ago
Boston College iOL Christian Mahogany
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Christian Mahogany, Offensive Lineman, Boston College Eagles

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 25, 2022
Old Dominion TE Zack Kuntz
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Zack Kuntz, Tight End, Old Dominion Monarchs

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 25, 2022
USATSI_16728575
NFL Draft

2022 Player Preview: Youngstown State RB Jaleel McLaughlin

By Bo MarchionteJun 24, 2022
Army EDGE Andre Carter II
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army Black Knights

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 24, 2022