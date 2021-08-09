NFL Draft Profile: Edefuan Ulofoshio, Linebacker, Washington Huskies

#48

Pos: LB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 230

DOB: 1/23/00

Eligible: 2022

Anchorage, AK

Bishop Gorman High School

Edefuan Ulofoshio

Washington Huskies

Pros:

Vandeventer: As a unique athlete that is consistently around the ball, it's hard for Ulofoshio not to catch attention. He is a sideline-to-sideline linebacker with a strong sense of spatial awareness. Ulofoshio has the tools to be called upon as a sub-package pass rusher. Has a quick first step with the fluid hips required to get under blocks while also having the strength to go at lineman. Can quickly go between gaps with ease. Against the run, Ulofoshio covers a lot of ground and has outstanding football IQ when it comes to blocking schemes. He maneuvers the line of scrimmage with ease and quickness while reading and mirroring the ball carrier effectively. He possesses a large tackle radius and has strong hands which allow him to stack and shed blocks. To go with that, Ulofoshio has sudden and quick feet that make it hard for blockers to attach to in space. Possesses quick hands and plays in his base for leverage. When dropping into coverage, Ulofoshio uses his quick lateral mobility to cover a lot of ground quickly.

Cons:

Vandeventer: In Washington's defensive scheme, Ulofoshio is tasked with little man coverage and lacks experience covering down the field. This results in a lack of confidence when called upon. He has a long stride which hinders his ability to react to sudden change of direction when trailing receivers. Drops can be flat when getting back into coverage. Losses sense of zone and can be manipulated into vacating it. Against the run, Ulofoshio can get reliant on his ability to play both sides of a block and not disengage completely (despite being able to do so at will). Tends to try and work around blocks inside the box. Lacks decision-making when it comes to playing more physically and taking on blockers. Ulofoshio also has issues disengaging to the wrong side of blocks.

Summary:

Vandeventer: A naturally smooth, instinctive, and smart linebacker is what you get out of Edefuan Ulofoshio. He is light on his feet and stays inside his base. Though he isn’t an insane athlete, Ulofoshio meets a lot of parameters to play at the next level and carries short-area quickness and explosiveness that are intriguing. Not an instant starter at the next level but is a hard worker with value at special teams. He best fits in a 3-4 scheme that allows for him to flow downhill and play instinctively. Can rush the passer, either blitzing or as part of a sub-package. But he still needs to build confidence in coverage and work through blocks consistently.

Background:

From Anchorage, Alaska, Edefuan Ulofoshio started his high school career at South High School. After his first year, he moved and transferred to the football powerhouse, Bishop Gorman. Despite playing several years in a program that produced several five-star prospects, Edefuan Ulofoshio ended his high school career as a two-star outside linebacker. Ulofoshio was ranked as the 196th outside backer by 247Sports and failed to be registered in 247Sports’ Composite ranking. He only received offers from Northern Arizona and Robert Morris but decided to walk on with the University of Washington. From there he worked tirelessly to get reps, fill in his frame a bit, and get a grasp of the defense. Washington DC and linebacker coach Bob Gregory said that “every morning when I walk down to my meeting room, Eddy’s there. He’s in there preparing for the day, taking notes.” Since arriving on campus he has played every year including three games as a freshman and playing every game as a redshirt freshman while starting the final three. Received his scholarship in January of 2020 and started all four games of the 2020 season. The pre-med student that’s majoring in biology has been named to the Preseason Watch List for the Bednarik Award, Nagurski Award, and the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

One-Liners

Vandeventer: Sound tackling MIKE with a large tackle radius and a quick lower body.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Vandeventer: 7.3 / 8.3