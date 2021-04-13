Elijah Molden - Inside Cornerback Washington Huskies Scouting Report

ELIJAH MOLDEN | Washington | DC | #3 | Sr | 5095 | 190 | West Linn, OR | West Linn HS | 01.03.99

Overview:

The premier nickel prospect in this draft class, Molden was the leader of a talented Huskies secondary. With All-America and All-Conference honors on his resumé, he is the prototypical versatile nickel that the NFL game has turned into a critical piece to a successful defense. Wins with elite football acumen in all phases of the game, displaying a natural feel for how offenses are trying to attack in the run game and the passing game. Elite ball skills to take the football away, showing poise when the ball is in the air to intercept it and the physicality to force fumbles when taking on ball-carriers. Exceptional in run support providing physicality, setting a firm edge and wrapping up consistently as a noteworthy tackler. Long speed is a concern in man-to-man coverage; is better playing in short-area bursts than on a vertical plane. The absence of length will concern teams with his ability to consistently compete at the catch point against NFL receivers. A top-50 prospect who can contribute as a starting nickel from day one in the NFL.

Background:

Raised in the Portland, Oregon area. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Academic standout. Played in 13 games as a freshman. Started 2 of 14 games played as a sophomore. Started all 13 games as a junior. Started in four games as a senior. Father Alex played cornerback at Oregon and in the NFL for eight seasons. Oldest of eight children. Older brother plays football at Western Oregon.

