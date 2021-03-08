Elijah Moore - Wide Receiver Ole Miss Rebels 2021 Draft Scouting Report

ELIJAH MOORE | Mississippi | WO | #8 | JR | 5085 | 185 | 4.48e | Fort Lauderdale, FL | St. Thomas Aquinas | 03.27.00

Overview:

After a breakout 2019 season, Elijah Moore established himself as one of the most exciting receivers in the nation in 2020. Through eight games, Ole Miss’s featured receiver racked up 1,193 receiving yards, nearly 150 per game, and eight touchdowns. Moore’s success on the field can, in part, be attributed to his remarkable change of direction ability, fluidity and flexibility. He also has an impressive burst and more than enough speed. Moore complements his movement skills with jab steps, head fakes, and body language up the route stem to force defensive backs into false steps. He then has the athleticism to capitalize on those mistakes. A talented all-around route runner, Moore excels on double moves; he forces defensive backs to flip their hips early and subsequently separates with sharp changes of direction. At the catch point, Moore boasts reliable hands. After the catch, he is a dangerous playmaker. While Moore is extremely athletic and technically refined, he severely lacks size and length. His catch radius is, consequently, fairly small. Moreover, Moore is a slot-only option in the NFL. He has very little experience beating press and lacks the play strength to work through physicality in the contact window. Similarly, he is an ineffective blocker due, in part, to his inconsistent effort in that area. It is also worth noting that Moore was asked to run a limited route tree at Ole Miss. That said, he is capable of quickly becoming a savvy route runner in the NFL. There are certainly concerns surrounding Ole Miss’s leading receiver in 2020, primarily as a result of his size. That being said, Elijah Moore has the unique and rare athleticism, nuanced route running, consistent hands and ability after the catch to become a dangerous weapon out of the slot early in his NFL career.

Background:

Raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Sport & Recreation Major. Started 4 of 12 games played as a freshman. Started all 12 games as a sophomore. Parents are married.

