NFL Draft Profile: Esezi Otomewo, Defensive Line, Minnesota Gophers

#9

Pos: DL

Ht: 6060

Wt: 285

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Indianapolis, IN

Ben Davis High School

Esezi Otomewo University of Minnesota Gophers

One-Liner:

3-4 defensive end projection, with really good length and size, Otomewo lacks the adequate athleticism and pass rush ability to develop into an impact player.

Pros:

Based on his size alone, Otomewo will get a look from NFL teams. Standing at 6060 285 pounds, Otomewo looks the part on the field. He also has extremely long arms and is built like an NFL player. He does a very good job of utilizing his length on bull rushes and when setting the edge. His motor is pretty solid as well, allowing him to make plays when things break down. He’ll provide versatility at the next level, as he has played both 4-3 defensive end and as a 3-technique in college. Otomewo is a very smart player and doesn’t look lost on the field. He is quick to react to screen passes or any kind of misdirection the offense throws at Minnesota. As a run defender, Otomewo rarely misses tackles. Teams that run a 3-4 alignment will covet his size, length, and ability to set the edge.

Cons:

When it comes to his pass-rush ability, Otomewo doesn’t offer a ton in that department. He has a really slow first step and no get-off. Otomewo has no bend or ankle flexion to turn the corner and win the outside track. His power is solid but doesn’t show up enough on film. He has the frame to win as a power rusher, yet he doesn’t win in that regard very often. Otomewo also isn’t a good athlete. He isn’t a lumbering athlete, but he is lacking in that area of his game. There isn’t much speed to Otomewo’s game either. He has a good motor, but his lack of speed will prevent him from making plays.

Summary:

The size and length are evident on Otomewo’s film, which is why he’ll be drafted by a 3-4 defense. He is a really solid run defender who can set the edge and tackle. Otomewo doesn’t offer a ton as a pass rusher, though, as he lacks athleticism and speed to get after the quarterback. He is going to be drafted based on measurables, but the upside just isn’t there.

Background:

Otomewo is from Indianapolis, Indiana. He attended Ben Davis High School there, where he was a prominent member of their football team. He recorded eight sacks and 69 tackles his senior season. 247sports had Otomewo as a 3-star recruit, and he chose Minnesota over schools such as Iowa State, Illinois, and Syracuse. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2017. As a redshirt freshman, Otomewo played in all 13 games, recording 14 tackles, two for a loss, and one sack. He was named Minnesota’s Outstanding Defensive Freshman for his efforts. Otomewo played in all 13 games as a redshirt sophomore as well. He had an uptick in production with 22 tackles, five tackles for a loss, and 2.5 sacks. Otomewo started all seven games in the Covid shortened season as a redshirt junior, and he had, 15 tackles, two tackles for a loss, and one sack. Otomewo’s final season was his breakout year, as he ended up with a career-high 30 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, and three sacks. He was a Big 10 Honorable Mention. Because of his high-level play, Otomewo was invited to the Senior Bowl. He accepted his invite on November 30th. Otomewo models his game after Calias Campbell and Khalil Mack. Outside of football, Otomewo loves playing basketball and chess.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.4/7.2

