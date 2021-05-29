NFL Draft Profile: Frank Ladson Jr., Wide Receiver, Clemson Tigers

#2

Pos: WR

Ht: 6031

Wt: 205

DOB: 9/27/00

Eligible: 2022

Miami, FL

South Dade Senior

Frank Ladson Jr.

Clemson Tigers

Pros:

Leinweber: Outside wide receiver with length who is best on a vertical route tree. Ladson has good deep speed to threaten vertically. He uses violent hands and urgent feet to release off of press coverage and is able to get on top of cornerbacks. Once in position, he stacks them and tracks the ball over his shoulder. He has strong hands to get the ball at the high point and is willing to lay out for it. Using his vertical threat, Ladson keeps his pads square to create underneath windows. After the catch, he gets north and south with his speed. Ladson gets the job done as a blocker displaying physicality.

Cons:

Leinweber: Struggles to get in and out of his breaks due to lower body stiffness and an inability to sink his hips causing him to round off routes. Ladson is not a sudden route runner. He lets the ball get into his chest leading to frustrating drops. Downfield, he is not a ball winner, being reliant on ball placement from the quarterback. Unable to enforce his will on physical cornerbacks.

Summary:

Leinweber: Long, wiry deep threat with good speed. Ladson can release off the line and stack defenders. Using his ball tracking, he comes down with accurate passes. A one dimensional receiver, he is unable to separate underneath. Ladson projects as an occasional deep threat who will have to contribute on special teams. He is not fast enough to be a consistent contributor and difference maker downfield.

Background:

Raised in Miami, Florida. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Communication major. Suffered an ankle injury as a freshman. Suffered from a hip and a foot injury as a sophomore. Tested positive for Covid-19.

One Liners

Leinweber: Wiry deep threat who is one dimensional and does not have the elite speed to be a consistent contributor.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.9/7.4