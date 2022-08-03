NFL Draft Profile: Gervarrius Owens, Safety, Houston Cougars

#32

Pos: S

Ht: 6000

Wt: 198

Hand: 938

Arm: 3248

Wing: 7778

40: 4.55

DOB: 10/14/1999

Hometown: Moore, OK

High School: Southmoore

Eligibility: 2023

Gervarrius Owens

Houston Cougars

One-Liner:

This is one talented and versatile safety. He is a huge asset in the run game and has the athleticism to cover the field when dropping back in coverage.

Evaluation:

A very versatile player with a lot of playing experience and at multiple positions around the defensive backfield. He is a very aggressive player and a tremendous asset against the run. He is good at finding the ball and is a great tackler who always seems to be around the ball. He is a big, physical athlete but still possesses the speed and quickness to cover from sideline to sideline. He is fearless when attacking the line of scrimmage and is very effective at stopping a run behind or at the line. That being said, this aggressive play style can get him in trouble when in pass coverage simply because it makes him likely to bite on play action. When dropping into coverage, he is at his best in zone, because he is a smart player and can break down a play quickly. He has incredible closing speed and is a heavy hitter, so makes life difficult on receivers. Once again though his aggressiveness gets him in trouble as he goes for double moves and ends up leaving receivers open. He will need to get better at not reacting as well as just a better overall cover safety. Though he is solid right now, he is much better in run support and will need to increase his cover skills to become a complete player. Right now, his play style is very comparable to Seahawk's safety Jamal Adams, but he has the athletic ability to become a player like Bill’s safety Jordan Poyer. He just needs the right coaching to unlock that part of his game, but if he does, could vault himself into a top-tier safety prospect.

Grade:

3rd Round

Background:

Gervarrius Owens is coming back to Houston after making major contributions on the defensive side of the ball in 2021, where he had 52 tackles and two interceptions. Even during his first season at Houston, he started eleven games after transferring from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. In high school, at Southmoore High School, he played not only football but track and wrestling. From Moore, Oklahoma, Owens will be a leader in the back of the defense for Houston in 2022.