NFL Draft Profile: Grant DuBose, Wide Receiver, Charlotte 49ers

#14

Pos: WR

Ht: 6020

Wt: 198

Hand: 938

Arm: 3300

Wing: 7758

40: 4.55

DOB: 6/20/2001

Hometown: Montgomery, AL

High School: Park Crossing

Eligibility: 2023

Grant DuBose

Charlotte 49ers

One-Liner:

A Specimen on the outside, DuBose is an imposing receiver that scares defenses with his capacity to stress corners vertically.

Evaluation:

Frame reminds you of an athletic tight end with a broad upper body and long athletic physique. This creates natural mismatches between him and opposing corners. Defensive backs rarely endure his physicality at any point of the play. He wins at the line of scrimmage, top of his break and catch point, using body positioning and strength to box out defenders. This becomes even more apparent when deployed as the boundary X, with back shoulder fades and jump balls being 70-30 in his favor. Routinely catches the ball with his hands, showing good reaction time and soft touch. Bulldozer after the catch that requires a family to bring him down. Will utilize a second gear in the open field, finding the endzone with the ball in his hands. Game is more than just traits, tape is littered with technical nuances. Knows how to attack leverage based on the corners body positioning and rotation of the shell. A fine route runner that will stem his path and use acute cuts to create separation. Can sink and snap on comebacks and hitches. Rounds out his intangibles with spatial awareness that shines near the boundary. Toe-taps and snags passes that would count on Sunday. Won't take plays off, using his stature to be destructive in the run game. Will dig out and pancake defensive backs in the secondary when he gets clean shots. Initial acceleration into his route isn't elite. A tad stiff and doesn't offer much laterally. Twitchy corners can mirror him, making his path to success mitigated to being a possession receiver. Will need to add to his repertoire in terms of routes. Mainly utilized as an explosive threat. Dubose is an impressive pass catcher that has a similar skill set and body type to some of the league's best big-bodied receivers. Backing up an impressive 2021 season with a stellar 2022 will cement him amongst the top players at his position come draft time.

Grade:

2nd Round

Quotes:

Dubose had a big season in 2021. He caught 62 passes for 892 yards and 6 Touchdowns averaging an impressive 14.4 yards per catch. He's one of the top returning players in #CUSA.

NCAAF Nation on Twitter