NFL Draft Profile: Isaac Slade-Matautia, Linebacker, Oregon Ducks

#41

Pos: LB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 235

DOB: 6/15/_

Eligible: 2022

Honolulu, HI

Kaiser High School

Isaac Slade-Matautia

Oregon Ducks

Pros:

Pulido: Slade is an elite pass coverage linebacker. He has excellent hip quickness to stay blanketed on a receiver in man coverage. Can stick with offensive players with ease. Slade uses excellent foot quickness to stay with and compete in routes. He also has excellent hands to break up passes in the pass game. He gains depth quickly in zone and is able to react quickly with his eyes to quarterback movement. He has a ton of speed and athleticism

Cons:

Pulido: Slade is not NFL ready as a run defender. He is slow to react to running plays. He gets caught in his gap responsibility and doesn't react to plays out of his gap. He at this point can only be trusted to play one gap. As a tackler, he is a wrap and wait for help tackler instead of a mauler. He is not physical enough in the run game and when blockers get to him at the second level he can be taken out easily. Slade does not have solid explosion and though he is athletic he doesn’t trust his athleticism.

Summary:

Pulido: Isaac Slade is an off-ball linebacker with Elite pass coverage. Quick hips in man coverage to stay with and blanket TEs. Seriously TE eraser immediately at the next level. Will have to play off-ball as he is not an excellent tackler and is slow in reaction as a run defender. More of a wrap and fall tackler than a guy who will knock you to the ground. Gains depth quickly and has excellent quick feet in the pass game. He is super slow to react in the run game and as a blitzed. Has speed and athleticism but clearly doesn’t trust it yet. Definitely not a super explosive athlete though quick. Would really benefit from adding muscle but not any weight that would slow him down.

Background:

Four-star prospect and top two player in Hawaii by ESPN and Rivals. Tabbed the No. 11 inside linebacker in the class by Rivals. Rated as an outside linebacker by ESPN (No. 24) and 247Sports (No. 31). Finished as a four-star and the No. 16 outside linebacker in the 247Sports composite rating. Named one of the top 100 recruits on the West Coast by the Tacoma News Tribune. Selected second-team all-state by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser as a senior after helping lead the Crusaders to an Open Division state title. Also named honorable mention All-Hawaii by ScoringLive.com. Made four tackles with two sacks in a state semifinal win over Waianae … Recorded six tackles in St. Louis’ 30-14 win over Kahuku in the state championship game. Named the KHON Cover2 Defensive Player of the Year following junior season. Also earned first-team All-Hawaii honors from ScoringLive.com. Named second-team all-state by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser after playing a key role on St. Louis’ state runner-up team. Made seven tackles while forcing and recovering a fumble in a state semifinal win over Mililani. Selected Oregon over Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Hawaii, Nebraska, UCF, Washington and Washington State. Only returning FBS linebacker in 2020 that had at least 60 tackles and double-figure pass breakups last season. First linebacker to lead Oregon in pass breakups since Spencer Paysinger in 2009. Set a career high with eight tackles against Wisconsin during the Rose Bowl win.

One-Liners

Pulido: Isaac Slade is an off-ball linebacker with Elite pass coverage that can erase TEs and even keep up with slot receivers. He needs to develop heavily as a run defender before he can start in the league but can at least be a situational linebacker and a depth piece.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Pulido: 7.0/7.7