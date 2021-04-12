Isaiah Dunn - Cornerback Oregon State Beavers Scouting Report

ISAIAH DUNN | Oregon State | DC | #23 | Sr | 5117 | 189 | Antioch, CA | Antioch HS

Overview:

Contributing in the Beavers secondary for four seasons, Dunn is comfortable and patient in zone coverage, showing his experience in deep thirds or quarters. His feet are clean allowing him to back-pedal and move smoothly in space. A patient run defender, he gets the job done when he has to, showing physicality and hand usage to shed and the ability to wrap up when meeting ball-carriers. His athleticism is below average, preventing him from breaking on routes aggressively and making him susceptible to getting beat deep by fast wideouts. His transitions are too slow to limit underneath yardage from off coverage. When tasked with man-coverage assignments, Dunn lacks the close-quarter quickness required to play tight coverage. He is unable to play the hands of the receiver with his head turned. Dunn could be seen as a safety by some teams and will have a hard time making a roster unless he can demonstrate that he is a special-teams contributor.

Background:

Born in Oakland and raised in the Bay area of California. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Human Development & Human Sciences. Started 5 of 7 games played as a freshman. Started 5 of 7 games played as a sophomore. Started 11 of 12 games played as a junior. Started 4 of 7 games played as a senior. Parents aren’t married. Three siblings. Wants to become a family therapist. A high-school sprinter.

