NFL Draft Profile: Jack Jones, Cornerback, Arizona State Sun Devils

#0

Pos: CB

Ht: 5100

Wt: 175

DOB: 12/20/_

Eligible: 2022

Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Poly High School

Jack Jones

Arizona State Sun Devils

Pros:

Vandeventer: Talented and athletic corner with great movement skills and vision. Possesses great spatial awareness and fluidity as a mover that allows for him to move and cover a lot of ground quickly. His feet are quick and that helps him with his mirror step and motor step, in coverage. Squeezes routes to the sideline to limit anything to the back shoulder. Good recovery ability and doesn't panic when he gets beat or jumps a route. Jones reads the ball in the air equally well with good hands to pair with his timing. He plays very physically not only in coverage and at the catch point but also as a tackler. Jones also disengages and maneuvers blocks quickly and is an aggressive tackler.

Cons:

Vandeventer: Despite being relatively physical, Jones lacks a lot of the ideal size required by many to play on the outside. This shows where he has issues playing against receivers with more length. Lacks consistent hand usage at the snap while leaving his chest open to more physical releases. There's no doubt he possesses a lot of unique athleticism but the mental side of his game isn't nearly as polished. He can play a little undisciplined at times. Zone integrity can falter and tries to anticipate more than reading the flow of a play, which isn’t always necessarily the best. One of the most important abilities is availability and Jones has had issues academically and extracurricularly that have made him unreliable.

Summary:

Vandeventer: An athletic and technical corner that possesses adequate movement skills to play in a number of systems. Possesses great burst, reaction, and recovery ability to play in the nickel or outside. His lack of size and major off-field concerns will shrink his list of possible fits in the NFL and will need to interview well. Despite all that, Jack Jones has the talent to excel in the league when given the chance, as long as he has matured mentally.

One-Liners

Vandeventer: Gifted athlete at cornerback who moves extremely well but lacks size and carries a history of off-the-field issues.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Vandeventer: 7.0 / 8.5