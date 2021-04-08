Jack Stoll - Tight End Nebraska Cornhuskers Scouting Report

JACK STOLL | Nebraska | TE | #86 | rSR | 6036 | 260 | 4.68 | Lone Tree, CO | Regis Jesuit | 01.28.98

Overview:

Jack Stoll is an interesting case study, as he was far more productive in 2019 than in 2020. This season he has taken a backseat to players like Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek. This is always a concern for a player in his last season of college football, especially in an offense that utilized the tight end more than most teams. With that being said, Stoll is a very solid player. He has sure hands and doesn’t drop passes. Stoll makes the most of all his targets when quarterback Adrian Martinez throws his way. Stoll is also a reliable blocker. He’ll come in from day one and be able to not only hold his own but also contribute in the run game. He just doesn’t have any standout traits or abilities that project well to the next level. Stoll lacks speed and change of direction to create separation as a pass-catcher. His routes take a long time to develop, and a lot of his receptions occur when he finds a soft spot in a zone. Stoll won’t provide much after the catch, either. It is a difficult situation that he is currently placed in with the lack of playing time, which is why it would be in Stoll’s best interest to grad transfer. Based on his film and lack of upside, Stoll is going to be a camp body off of his 2019 and 2020 tape.

Background:

Raised in the Denver, Colorado area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Marketing major. Academic standout. Redshirt. Started 1 of 12 games played as a freshman. Started all 12 games as a sophomore. Started all 12 games as a junior. Played basketball and track in high school.

