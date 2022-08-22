NFL Draft Profile: Jammie Robinson, Saftey, Florida State Seminoles

#10

Pos: S

Ht: 5100

Wt: 197

Hand: 900

Arm: 2900

Wing: 7228

40: 4.55

DOB: 1/24/2001

Hometown: Leesburg, GA

High School: Lee County

Eligibility: 2023

Jammie Robinson

Florida State Seminoles

One-Liner:

This is one hard-hitting safety with a very high ceiling. He is outstanding against the run and still has the right amount of coverage and ball skills to become an elite safety.

Evaluation:

Here is an extremely talented safety with the perfect combination of skills versus both the run game and pass game. He is big, physical and loves contact. He plays with fantastic field vision that allows him to follow the ball and strike like a missile on the ball carrier. Though he is a hard-hitting player, he is still great at finishing plays and making tackles. Being so good against the run and playing such an aggressive style of football, he can be susceptible to play action passes at times. He isn’t great in man coverage and gets beat a lot when going one on one with quick, twitchy players. Zone coverage is a completely different story, however, as you can actually see by his play how much more comfortable he is with it. When he is able to sit back and watch the whole play developing, he is very difficult to pass against. He has incredible closing speed and can easily break up passes through pure contact or using his very active hands. He has phenomenal ball skills, whether breaking in for a ball or playing a deep pass. He always puts himself in the right position to make a play and will sell out for the interception. He never quits on a play, even if he is on the opposite side of the field. Has the ability to line up anywhere on the field and be successful, whether he is right on the line of scrimmage or playing the deep safety role. His skillset is very comparable to Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer.

Grade:

4th Round