NFL Draft Profile: Jarrett Patterson, Offensive Center, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

#55

Pos: OC

Ht: 6044

Wt: 305

DOB: 9/1/_

Eligible: 2022

Laguna Hills, CA

Mission Viejo High School

Jarrett Patterson

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Pros:

Lamattina: Patterson’s frame is built very well to withstand contact and show that his strength is very much up to standard to play at the next level. Very sufficient moving to the second level and understanding his blocking assignments as he moves into open space. Strong anchor that gives him the platform to succeed on passing downs. Can take contact and redirect his opponent to clear space. Maintains balance well in passing sets to hold his ground. Classic people-mover in the run game. Plays with active hands to constantly adjust against counter moves as a pass blocker. Even though he is on the low-end of relative athleticism, Patterson showed that he can swing out wide from the center position to make blocks in the B and C gaps.

Cons:

Lamattina: He is a sub-par athlete. Limited lateral mobility as a blocker because he can’t open up his hips in order to extend his stride outwards. Struggles with quicker rushers, as well as late rushers coming from the second level. Will occasionally over-step blocks when moving into space. Needs to find blocks more often as he advances as well when there isn’t a clear defender in his path. Has to improve his reaction time when pass blocking to explode up and into the block after he snaps the ball. Can lose the first couple steps, although his anchor was strong enough at the collegiate level to regain his leverage. His hands are active, but can lack strength in the grip causing him to lose hold of his blocks that results in late pressure to his quarterback.

Summary:

Lamattina: Coming into his third consecutive season as a starter for the Fighting Irish, Jarrett Patterson is an experienced veteran in the interior of the offensive line. He is a stout run defender that succeeds with power and strength. His athleticism and limited lateral movement in his passing sets causes him to have some adversity as a pass blocker. His best role may be as a guard rather than center, which is where he started sophomore and junior.

Background:

Hometown is Laguna Hills, California. Ranked as a four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Was the 25th ranked offensive tackle in the country. Made the 2017 USA Today American Family Insurance All-USA California Football Team. Injured his left foot in the 2020 season. The injury was season-ending and required surgery.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Patterson is an impact run blocker with sub-par athleticism and movement ability that limits his ability as a pass blocker.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.5 / 8.0