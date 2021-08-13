NFL Draft Profile: Jayden Reed, Wide Receiver, Michigan State Spartans

#1

Pos: WR

Ht: 6000

Wt: 185

DOB: 4/28/00

Eligible: 2022

Naperville, IL

Naperville Central High School

Jayden Reed

Michigan State Spartans

Pros:

Calderone: East Lansing’s most explosive playmaker has some above average size, being slotted at six feet, as well as weighing in at an impressive 185. He may look lanky but he has some mass in his lower body that allows for some explosion off the line of scrimmage. His quickness off of the line is exhilarating and he knows how to hit a second gear down the field. Reed has reliable hands that makes the quarterback trust in him during key situations of the football game. His ability to adjust to errant quarterback throws is also something that shows up a lot on tape. Reed has the ability to carry the football out of the backfield and has the speed on the edge to get up the field. The Spartans wideout can line up in the slot or become a primary outside receiver at the next level. He utilizes his quick foot speed in the slot to be able to get open in short-yardage situations when his team needs him most and can beat you down the field on the outside. The redshirt junior shows a willingness to block down the field, which is necessary in Michigan State’s run-heavy offense.

Cons:

Calderone: The young receiver has a tendency to get beat by physical defensive backs, struggling to adjust to their play style. He can also struggle with his vision at times after the catch, resulting in getting tackled in open space. His inexperience is another red flag when it comes to the 2022 draft. He’s played limited games that could drop his draft stock but he certainly has the tools to adjust to these negatives in his future.

Summary:

Calderone: The former Broncos receiver finally hit the field for the Spartans in 2020 after a practice-filled 2019, having to sit out of the season due to NCAA rules. Before he arrived in East Lansing, Reed tallied 56 receptions for 797 yards with eight touchdowns during his freshman season at Western Michigan. After transferring to Michigan State, Reed started all seven games at wide receiver in 2020 to earn his first letter with the Spartans. He led the team and ranked eighth in the Big Ten in all-purpose yards (109.6 ypg; 767 total). He led the Spartans with 33 catches and ranked second on the team with 407 receiving yards. Including his time at Western Michigan (2018) and MSU (2020), Reed has a combined 1,204 career receiving yards on 89 career receptions, with 11 career TD catches, as well as 1,886 all-purpose yards, in 20 games.

Background:

Earned first-team all-state honors for Division 8 from the Illinois Football Coaches Association as a senior in 2017 as well as being named to the USA TODAY All-Illinois First Team. He garnered Chicago Sun-Times All-Area plaudits after recording 1,179 receiving yards, averaging 20 yards a catch, and scoring 18 total TDs while playing receiver, running back and special teams. Reed earned all-conference accolades at Naperville Central as a senior after transferring from Metea Valley. He was named Team MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 2017 and finished high school career with 60 receptions for 1,792 yards with 20 touchdowns. He was also nominated for the United States Achievement Academy Math Award. Had 23 catches for 403 yards and four TDs as a junior at Metea Valley. Reed was high school teammates with current Spartans Cade McDonald and Payton Thorne at Naperville Central. He was born April 28, 2000 and is majoring in communication.

One-Liners

Calderone: East Lansing’s most explosive playmaker can line up on the outside or in the slot and has impressive short-area quickness.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Calderone: 7.0 / 7.3