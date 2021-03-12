Jaylen Twyman - Defensive Tackle Pittsburgh Panthers Scouting Report

JAYLEN TWYMAN | Pittsburgh | DT | #97 | rJr | 6015 | 290 | 5.04e | Washington, DC | H.D. Woodson | 07.19.99

Overview:

An underrated talent, Twyman has the type of pass-rush prowess that will have NFL teams clamoring when the 2021 draft officially begins. Despite his young age, Twyman has a mature approach that is wise beyond his years. He’s technically refined with some savvy hand usage when working the up-field shoulder. With a quick first step and plus short-area quickness, Twyman is able to create pressure early in reps. He shows the talent to win towards the up-field shoulder and with various counter moves. He is fresh off a season where he created constant havoc across the ACC, eventually leading to All-America honors. The 2020 season was supposed to be his big finale, but Twyman ultimately decided to opt out. There is an easy pass-rush projection here for Twyman. He is physically put together with a smooth athletic profile and clear understanding for how to attack leverage. Twyman is a gap shooter who does his best when threatening as a pass rusher. However, he can be a little underwhelming in the run game. When working down the center of blockers, he lacks the length and anchor to consistently play through contact and change the line of scrimmage in the defense’s favor. As close to a finished product as there will be coming out of college, Twyman is a potential early contributor as an interior rusher. There isn’t a lot of upside for Twyman as a run defender, but impacting the passing game is at an all-time high importance in the league right now. With his combination of production, quickness and pass-rush ability, Tywman has a good chance to hear his name called at some point during the first two days of the draft.

Background:

Twyman was selected as an All-ACC and All-America honoree by multiple publications during the 2019 season after leading the team with 12 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. Opted out of the 2020 season. Was the first interior defensive lineman to lead the Panthers in sacks since Aaron Donald. Played at H.D. Woodson High School in Washington D.C. under head coach Greg Fuller. Uncle, Parnell Motley, played cornerback at the University of Oklahoma and is currently a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

