NFL Draft Profile: John Lovett, Running Back, Penn State Nittany Lions

#23

Pos: RB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 212

DOB: 8/28/_

Eligible: 2022

Burlington, NJ

Cherokee High School

John Lovett

Penn State Nittany Lions

Pros:

Dietz: Above-average sized running back with a muscular frame that carries its weight proportionally. Running style is unique in the sense that Lovett stays upright but houses an eyebrow-raising amount of burst with the ball in his hands. Employs good instincts when running to the outside and navigates his way to efficient yardage in these situations. Football intelligence is apparent; knows his assignments and is an able and willing blocker in pass protection. Chippy teammate who does the little things to help the offense succeed.

Cons:

Dietz: Rigid athlete with limited flexibility and slow feet. Not the requisite physicality you would expect from a runner of his size. Has his moments where he can amplify his desire to juke a defender and gets tackled for a loss. Contact balance is nearly non-existent and lacks the fortitude to shed tacklers and churn out extra yardage. Will remain incredibly stiff and upright between the tackles which further limits his ability to extend plays. Below-average ball security - eight career fumbles on 355 carries over his collegiate career.

Summary:

Dietz: Lovett is an experienced running back with deceptively quick acceleration and the ability to reach that second gear when he has ample space in front of him. Unfortunately, his physique is just for aesthetics, as he too infrequently uses his muscular body to his advantage on the football field. His playstyle reminds me of a more unmalleable version of Kalen Ballage, and with middling vision and agility, he may be best suited to fill a special teams role on an NFL roster.

One-Liners

Dietz: Veteran college running back with good burst but lacks elasticity and physicality to permanently stick in an NFL backfield.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Dietz: 5.5 / 6.6