NFL Draft Profile: Johnny Johnson III, Wide Receiver, Oregon Ducks

#3

Pos: WR

Ht: 6010

Wt: 199

DOB: 5/14/99

Eligible: 2022

Chandler, AZ

Chandler High School

Johnny Johnson III

Oregon Ducks

Pros:

Leinweber: Lining up on the outside and in the slot, Johnson is a light-footed, sudden mover. His lower half is very loose, allowing him to change directions suddenly and easily. He suddenly snaps off routes after threatening vertically making him tough to stick with from off and man-to-man coverage. Johnson is able to perform speed cuts without losing significant momentum. Above-average acceleration allows him to get on top of and stack cornerbacks by extending his arm. With head fakes, he manipulates defensive backs. Off the line, his releases are active and urgent to get off soft press, he squares up cornerbacks when attacking their leverage. In uncontested situations his hands are reliable. Johnson will find a way to come down with tough catches, showing a willingness to lay out. He can navigate the sideline and stay in bounds. After looking the ball in, he quickly turns upfield. Being shifty, Johnson makes defenders miss in the open field. As a blocker he is willing, showing above-average competitiveness.

Cons:

Leinweber: A below-average sized receiver, Johnson possesses below-average speed preventing him from maintaining separation. A lack of strength means that he can struggle when cornerbacks get their hands on him in press coverage. Johnson gets bumped and has his route timing thrown off against zone coverage. He can’t break tackles and does not drive defenders as a blocker beyond his initial strike. As a blocker, his hands can be high and he is unable to locate and get an angle on linebackers on crack blocks. He fails to win the ball in the air. Johnson can get cute with his routes, having to be more decisive on quick hitters.

Summary:

Leinweber: Receiver with inside-out versatility, below average size and speed. A loose lower half allows Johnson to be a very good route runner and separator. He lacks play strength, limiting his blocking and ability to block. Johnson projects as a camp receiver who has to play on special teams, which is not a given due to his limitations, in order to make a roster. On offense, he can be a reliable fourth receiver who can separate and catch the ball reliably from the slot or on the outside.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Loose, easy and sudden route runner with reliable hands. Below-average speed, strength and size limit him on offense and on special teams.Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.4 / 7.0