NFL Draft Profile: Kaevon Merriweather, Safety, Iowa Hawkeyes

Kaevon Merriweather

Iowa Hawkeyes

#26

Pos: S

Ht: 6000

Wt: 212

Hand: 900

Arm: 3200

Wing: 7668

40: 4.60

DOB: 12/20/1999

Hometown: Belleville, MI

High School: Belleville

Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

A well-formed safety that has useful athleticism, Merriweather just needs more opportunities to display his skill set.

Evaluation:

Great build with adequate length and substantial structure for a safety. Primary aligns to the strong side and boundary. Fluid athlete with an easy pedal, sudden break, and loose hips. Scheme limits the amount of range he can display, but seems to have the open-field speed requisite to play in the post. Has cross-field pass breakups, showing both his pace and awareness, cleaning up others missed assignments. Quick in his run vs pass diagnosis. Ample tackler uses square body positioning and fundamentals. Fills the alley from depth with solid form tackling. Mainly aligns in two high shells, leaving questions about his versatility. Not a full-time starter before 2022. Hasn't played tons of man coverage, with some eye discipline concerns when he has. Takes questionable pursuit angles at times. Merriweather has the makeup of draftable safety thanks to his size and ability to cover grass. With a full season worth of starts, it will be important that he capitalizes and makes the most of athletic testing to prove his usefulness.

Grade:

4th Round