NFL Draft Profile: Keeanu Benton, Defensive Lineman, Wisconsin Badgers

#95

Pos: iDL

Ht: 6030

Wt: 312

Hand: 968

Arm: 3400

Wing: 8258

40: 5.20

DOB: 7/17/2001

Hometown: Janesville, WI

High School: Craig

Eligibility: 2023

Keeanu Benton

Wisconsin Badgers

One-Liners

“If Benton develops more as a pass rusher, he has the chance to be one of the better defensive tackles in the NFL.”

Evaluation:

On film, Benton’s overall size stands out. He is physically imposing, with a really strong upper body. Benton has the size to take on double teams and be a really impactful player in the run game. With his natural upper body strength, Benton has an easy time getting off blocks. He can stack and shed offensive linemen with ease. For his size, Benton possesses impressive explosion and a good enough first step. He is never going to be a high-level pass rusher but Benton is able to walk offensive linemen back. Benton flashed violent hands but needs to develop more pass rush moves to get after the quarterback. The key to improving Benton’s game is playing with a better pad level. Too often, Benton would get up high out of his stance, allowing linemen to win the leverage battle and wash him out of plays. When Benton plays low, his natural power overwhelms opponents, making it easy for him to be disruptive. He is at his best as a rusher when he plays low too. Overall, Benton is a very good prospect. He projects best as a nose tackle at the next level but there is definitely three-down potential with him. The flashes are there as a pass rusher and he is explosive enough. He’ll never be a high-end pass rusher but his ability as a run defender will make up for his deficiencies as a pass rusher. With a good season, Benton has the opportunity to cement himself as an early day two pick.

Grade:

3rd Round