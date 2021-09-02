NFL Draft Profile: Kei'Trel Clark, Cornerback, Louisville Cardinals

#13

Pos: CB

Ht: 5100

Wt: 180

DOB: 3/19/_

Eligible: 2022

Richmond, VA

Manchester High School

Kei'Trel Clark

Louisville Cardinals

Pros:

Ezring: Louisville’s roster featured several high-profile draft prospects in 2020; that said, the team’s top player last season may have been an unknown first-year transfer from Liberty. Kei’Trel Clark’s game is predicated on his excellent movement skills. A twitchy, fluid athlete, the Cardinals’ star makes easy changes of direction with impressive step frequency. He explodes in and out of his transitions, finishing with notable closing speed and proper angles to the pass-catcher. An off-man specialist, the Louisville seamlessly mirrors receivers with or without establishing contact due to his stellar route anticipation, reaction time and movement skills. Clark rarely takes false steps, flips his hips early or bites on route salesmanship thanks to his reasonable eye, foot and hip discipline. When he does err early in the snap, he has the quick feet and agility to recover. Despite his small stature, Clark is capable of using contact to slow receivers down at the top of the route stem. In zone, the Virginia native boasts a comprehensive understanding of spatial awareness and route recognition. At the catch point, the athletic corner combines proper timing with physicality and accurate hands to jar the ball loose. Against the run, he typically fills the correct gap, often working to contain. A reliable tackler, Clark plays the outside leg and takes nice angles to chase down big plays. An elite high school returner, the Louisville product’s special teams acumen may appeal to NFL organizations. He can start early at the next level.

Cons:

Ezring: A generally clean prospect, Louisville’s top returning defender is impacted by one weakness that looms over the rest. Clark is very small, having been listed at 165 pounds in 2020 before shooting up to 180 pounds in 2021. This may limit his projection to the slot; similarly, it may keep him off of special teams. Consequent questions of length will serve a crucial role in determining his status as a prospect. On the field, Clark lacks ideal long speed. While it is not an overwhelming concern, he was beaten deep at times. Further, the Cardinals’ star will not have as much ease recovering at the next level and may see a slight learning curve against higher-level competition. He sometimes lunges to slow receivers when he finds himself in a disadvantageous position. His resulting stagnant feet decrease his chance of working back to phase. In zone, he occasionally fails to act on his instincts and commit to a decision. Moreover, large NFL receivers will box him out at the catch point. While his history as a returner point to impressive ball skills, Clark dropped multiple interceptions in 2020. Additionally, the Virginia native struggles with angles against inside runs. A blockable player, tight ends routinely erase him from plays. He is not a powerful tackler. Clark has very little experience in press coverage.

Summary:

Ezring: While Louisville’s 2020 season was disappointing, the team saw the rise of one of the most underrated stars in the nation. Kei’Trel Clark wins thanks to his impressive movement skills and outstanding man coverage ability. His work mirroring before contact is special. While his size looms over his game as a whole, Clark’s efficacy in man, zone and against the run may make him an early NFL starter in the slot. He can move outside if he continues to add weight.

Background:

Born March 19th in Richmond, Virginia to parents Anelia and Jordan Vaughn and Kelvin Clark, Kei’Trel Clark was a star defender and special teamer at Manchester High School. In his senior year alone, the talented corner recorded 26 tackles, 575 punt return yards (averaging 16.8 yards per return) and 126 kickoff return yards. That season, he helped lead Manchester to the VHSL 6A state title and a top-50 national ranking by MaxPreps. Clark also earned first-team all-region honors as a defensive back and punt returner; he was named second-team all-state as a defensive back and first-team all-state as a punt returner. MaxPreps ranked him the second-best high school punt returner in the country. He ended his career at Manchester with eight interceptions. Although unranked by 247Sports Composite Rankings, 247Sports and ESPN Recruiting, Clark received offers from Liberty, Akron, Charlotte, Howard, James Madison, Kent State, Marshall, Richmond and Western Michigan. Rivals listed the Virginia native as a two-star recruit. In 2019 with the Liberty Flames, Clark started seven of the 13 games he appeared in. His 38 tackles were second-most among Flame defensive backs; his six pass breakups were second-most on the team. He also made three tackles for loss and sacked the quarterback once. After the 2019 season, Clark transferred from Liberty to Louisville and was granted immediate eligibility. He cited racial insensitivity and cultural incompetence among leadership at Liberty as his reason for departing. In 2020 with the Cardinals, Clark appeared in 10 games and started nine. He finished the season with 36 tackles and 10 pass breakups (good for eighth in the country and tied for first in the conference). What’s more, he put up two tackles for loss, one interception and one fumble recovery. According to ESPN, Louisville’s standout defensive back did not allow a single reception of over 20 yards in 2020; his yards per target on the season (3.4) was the lowest in the ACC. The Manchester product was named second-team All-ACC. The athletic corner made the 2021 Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List. Clark’s weight will be important to monitor. A 160-pound high school recruit, he weighed in at 165 pounds on Louisville’s 2020 roster; the Cardinals’ program now has him at 180 pounds. Interviewers have described Clark as confident but not cocky, boasting a swagger that is crucial to the cornerback position.

One-Liners

Ezring: A small cornerback who is ostensibly in the process of adding weight, Kei’Trel Clark combines stellar movement skills to mirror in man coverage with impressive spatial awareness and route recognition in zone.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 7.7 / 8.6