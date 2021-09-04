NFL Draft Profile: Keyshon Camp, Defensive Lineman, Pittsburgh Panthers

#10

Pos: DL

Ht: 6040

Wt: 290

DOB: 10/15/97

Eligible: 2022

Lakeland, FL

Lake Gibson High School

Keyshon Camp

Pittsburgh Panthers

Pros:

Herauf: Camp’s versatility inside the interior defensive line shows he can play in 1, 2i and 3 tech. As the 2020 season rolled on, Camp’s use of his hands got better, whereas he seemed to play stagnant at times. Camp does have a nice little sidestep in his repertoire.

Cons:

Herauf: At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, Camp lacked the weight and physicality needed to play on the interior. While his hand usage got better as the 2020 season rolled on, he still needs to work on his usage. Camp will get engaged by the offensive lineman and keep his hands stationary instead of trying to break the block. Camp seemed to be virtually invisible especially with Rashad Weaver and Patrick Jones on the ends. He didn’t have plays that stood out from other players.

Summary:

Herauf: There will be a lot will be riding on his 2021 season. Losing two years of playing time due to injury hurt his development. Camp needs to be more physical and work on countermoves to break blocks and make plays.

Background:

Born October 15, 1997, in Lakeland, FL to Kevin and Rhonda Camp. Camp has two siblings, one brother and one sister. Coming out of high school, he was ranked as the 17th overall defensive tackle and played in the Under Armor All-American game. While at the University of Pittsburgh, Camp earned his Bachelor’s degree in administration of justice and is pursuing his graduate studies. Camp missed seven games in 2018 due to a torn labrum and all but one game in 2019 due to a torn ACL.

One-Liners

Herauf: There will be a lot riding on his 2021 season. Losing two years to injury hurt his development.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Herauf: 5.8 / 6.5