NFL Draft Profile: Kyu Blu Kelly, Cornerback, Stanford Cardinal

#17

Pos: CB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 186

DOB: 5/22/_

Eligible: 2022

Las Vegas, NV

Bishop Gorman High School

Kyu Blu Kelly

Stanford Cardinal

Pros:

Bogan: Long and slender built cornerback with excellent arm length. A smooth athlete who moves with the fluidity of a sub-six-foot corner. Very good footwork at the line of scrimmage in press coverage showing the ability to stay square and mirror releases consistently before using his length to stab. An easy mover who can flip his hips on a lateral plane to stay in the hips of receivers at the top of routes, showing excellent eye discipline to read the receiver’s tempo and hips. Good short-area quickness out of his pedal when breaking downhill, showing impressive quickness for a long-limbed corner. When his eyes are in the right place, he shows a good feel for spacing in zone coverage. Has the foot speed to recover when he gets out of phase and the length to compete at the catch point even when he is a step behind the receiver.

Cons:

Bogan: Very thin, will need to gain more weight to improve his play strength. Inexperience shows up in his eyes when he is tasked with reading route concepts, not displaying the ability to decipher route concepts on a consistent basis. Lacks acceleration out of his hips on vertical routes which causes him to end up a step behind faster receivers, needing a few steps before he builds up speed. Does not consistently show in the run game, struggles to shed blocks and finish tackles due to a lack of strength and wiry frame.

Summary:

Bogan: Overall, a prospect to be excited about based on his frame and limited playing experience. Very good footwork in press with the ability to mirror releases shows high potential as a future press-man corner. Loose athlete with fluid movement skills, displays impressive quickness and twitch for a long-limbed corner who can sit his hips down to match at the top of routes with ease. Needs to add weight to his frame if he wants to hold up on an island with bigger receivers at the next level. Eye discipline in zone coverage is inconsistent but that should improve with more experience because he does show a feel for spacing. A lot of potential in his game to be a top corner in this class and the makings of a future pro bowl caliber player at the next level.

One-Liners

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Bogan: 7.6 / 8.8