NFL Draft Profile: Latavious Brini, Cornerback, Arkansas Razorbacks

Latavious Brini

Arkansas Razorbacks

#7

Pos: CB

Ht: 6020

Wt: 216

Hand: 900

Arm: 3168

Wing: 7500

40: 4.65

DOB: 11/9/1998

Hometown: Miami Gardens, FL

High School: Mater Academy Charter

Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

A box safety who plays behind his pads, Brini displays physicality and versatility.

Evaluation:

Plays in the high post, as an apex defender, and offset in the box. Thicker build with ample lower body mass, body type is analogous to a linebacker. Good tackler that puts his pads on the ball. Creates turnovers with body positioning and fundamentals. Has been deployed as a Blitzer, putting his head down and beating backs in pass protection. Shows adequate effort and speed to chase down ball carriers. Tends to show poor eye discipline, won't stay high and wide in cover two, and breaks on in-cuts instead. Can become handsy when asked to man-match. Players cross his face too easily. No elite athletic traits really pop. This limits his ability to play in single high or even split field coverages due to lack of range. Brini plays in a variety of alignments for the razorbacks, but his best role is as a down safety who roams the box. His overall athleticism limits his ability to play in typical safety positions, but his physicality and size fit the bill for run support.

Grade:

7th Round

Background:

Latavious Brini, from Miami Gardens, Florida, is entering 2022 after being a consistent player for the Razorbacks, especially in 2021, where he played in thirteen games and started eleven of them with thirty-eight tackles. Out of high school, Brini was a three-star prospect and was ranked around thirty-five to forty-five nationally. He is the son of Latavious Ron Brini and has his undergraduate degree in Human Development and Family Science.