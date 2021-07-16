NFL Draft Profile: Lecitus Smith, Offensive Guard, Virginia Tech Hokies

#54

Pos: OG

Ht: 6030

Wt: 320

DOB: _/_/_

Eligible: 2022

Fitzgerald, GA

Fitzgerald High School

Lecitus Smith

Virginia Tech Hokies

Pros:

Ezring: A former tight end, the Hokies’ starting left guard has the traits to be a starter if his development continues. Lecitus Smith is an impressive athlete with the movement skills to climb to the second level or pull to lead block. Once in space, he is generally efficient and effective. In pass protection, Smith has exhibited an impressive anchor thanks to his wide base. He is at his best in full-man engagement. He has proven to be a patient blocker in terms of gap discipline. Once latched on in pass protection, Smith has the movement skills to mirror and keep defenders in front of him. At this stage in his development, the Virginia Tech left guard’s selling point is his athleticism. In addition to his above-average movement skills, Smith has clear natural power that shines even when his technique falters. He is capable of dropping his hips and lowering his pad level to gain leverage. Smith also has notable ankle flexion and impressive flexibility throughout his frame for a 320-pound lineman. His short-area quickness helps him navigate the box as a run blocker. Moreover, Smith has loose hips to hinge and reengage quickly in the run game. Perhaps most importantly, the recently-converted former tight end has improved constantly since switching to guard. Over the course of the 2020 season, he displayed an improved understanding of leverage and hand placement. When he wins the pad level battle, he plays with excellent leg drive. Finally, Smith plays with solid awareness, generally picking up stunts and delayed blitzers.

Cons:

Ezring: While his athleticism alone makes him an intriguing prospect, the Virginia Tech guard must improve the technical aspects of his game to be a reliable starter in the NFL. Likely his most persistent issue is his hand timing and placement. Smith is regularly late with his hands and his shots are slow to reach their target because of his wide hand placement. These technical errors reduce his functional strength and open his chest to power moves. Similarly, Smith’s tendency to play with high pad level invites contact into his frame. As a result, the Virginia Tech guard is susceptible to speed-to-power rushes. What’s more, Smith lacks ideal arm length and is often outreached by longer defenders. Consequently, he can be controlled, stacked and shed in the run game. He also often leans into his blocks and leads with his shoulders. This tendency gives defenders the chance to redirect him. Additionally, his grip strength is somewhat underwhelming which results in his failing to sustain blocks. Moreover, Smith struggles in half-man engagement. Unfortunately, he tends to lunge at his target inaccurately which leads to half-man relationships at a higher rate. Further, he regularly holds too long on the first defender and is late to reach his assignment.

Summary:

Ezring: An athletic but raw offensive guard, Lecitus Smith is new to the position and it shows. That said, he has the requisite traits to be a solid starter in the league. While he immediately projects as a backup, he can become a reliable starter if he improves the technical aspects of his game.

Background:

Born in Fitzgerald, Georgia to parents Oscar Smith and Roslyn Robinson, Lecitus Smith attended Fitzgerald High School. 247Sports’s Composite Rankings listed Smith as a 3-star recruit, the 94th overall recruit in the state of Georgia and the 43rd ranked tight end recruit in the nation. During his high school career, Smith was a three-time GHSA All-Region honoree. In 2015, he was named 2A first-team all-state by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He was also selected second-team all-state by the Georgia State Writers. Since coming to Virginia Tech, Smith has gone from a 255-pound tight end to a 320-pound offensive guard. He has started 27 games for the Hokies. In 2020, Smith was awarded ACC Honorable Mention. The former tight end majors in consumer studies.

One-Liners

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 7.4 / 8.6