NFL Draft Profile: Luke Musgrave, Tight End, Oregon State Beavers

#88

Pos: TE

Ht: 6050

Wt: 250

Hand: 1018

Arm: 3318

Wing: 8000

40: 4.70

DOB: 9/2/2000

Hometown: Bend, OR

High School: Bend Senior

Eligibility: 2023

Luke Musgrave

Oregon State Beavers

One-Liner:

This is one physical tight end and an extremely undervalued prospect. He is a tall and lengthy player, with a surprising amount of receiving skills.

Evaluation:

This is a tall lengthy tight end, who plays a very physical brand of football and he is surprisingly athletic and talented as a pass catcher. He has great hip flexibility which helps him move fluidly around the field. This helps him run clean routes, as well as move downfield when blocking. He is an outstanding blocker, whether it’s in the run game or in pass protection he is a major asset to his team. Really understands blocking concepts and always gives maximum effort. He is excellent at moving across the line of scrimmage and knowing where his body position should be to open holes. Has very good hands and a huge catch radius, he is also great at playing through contact. He makes contested catches look easy. He is also great at chipping a pass rusher before running his route. This is a huge piece to playing the position and it gets overlooked much too often. He is also a very good route runner and very smooth in moving around the field, which is surprising for someone with his length. being the size he is, gives him an advantage when breaking on a route because he is able to create space from a defender and not get an offensive pass interference call. Played in a very inconsistent offense, unfortunately, so his production doesn’t always match his talent. Has good speed for his position, but definitely is a straight-line deep threat.

Grade:

5th Round

Background:

Luke Musgrave, over his first three season at Oregon State, has seen an increased amount of playing time each season. He made one start freshman year, to three his sophomore, and to nine in 2021 where in 2021 he caught twenty two passes for over three hundred yards. He also has been able to contribute on the special teams unit where he was a Pac 12 Special Teams Player of the Week. From Bend, Oregon and attending Bend Senior High School, he was the fifth best player in the entire state of Oregon. He played at both receiver and defensive end during his high school career. The son of Amy and Doug Musgrave, Luke is majoring in Bio Health Sciences.