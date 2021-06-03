NFL Draft Profile: Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Offensive Tackle, Oregon Ducks

#71

Pos: OT

Ht: 6060

Wt: 325

DOB: 5/25/_

Eligible: 2022

Hilo, HI

Liberty High School

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Oregon Ducks

Pros:

Pulido: The Oregon starting right tackle is a mauler in the run game. He uses his huge frame and gets low with ease to clear lanes for runners. He bends well in the knees allowing him to drive the entire defensive line out of the way. He has a really strong punch that allows him to stun defenders. He has excellent resetting of his hands when broken off by the defender. He is quick to his set points and really good and stopping power step counters inside. He excels at getting to the second level and taking defenders out of the play. His size and athleticism are huge advantages and he uses them well. He has a powerful combo block that is really effective and a solid reach block that sets the edge.

Cons:

Pulido: He allows his hands to drop low, causing him to give up his chest a bunch. Though quick in his set points, does have choppy feet, meaning he could get better in that area. He has some stiffness in his hips that can cause him to lose balance and have trouble against lengthy power rushers.

Summary:

Pulido: Malaesala Aumavae-Laula is a projected starter as either a guard, right tackle, or worst-case scenario can be a swing tackle in the league. He has excellent size and athleticism that would allow him to play tackle. He projects to be his best pro self at guard due to his abilities in the run game and at the second level. Aumavae-Laula has great power and control as a run blocker. He is easily able to move defenders and clear holes at any level he is asked to. As a pass blocker, he has great foot mirroring to maintain half man. He also reaches his set points quickly even with some development to be had in his feet. If he does improve his low hands and choppy feet, then he could definitely play tackle in the league, though his best bet is still on the interior.

Background:

At Navarro College (2017-18), Enrolled in January. He Signed during the December early signing period. Was the Top-ranked junior college player in the country by JCGridiron.com He was the No. 1-ranked tackle and No. 5 overall in the 247Sports junior college composite rating and a consensus four-star prospect. He Played two seasons at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, coached by Jim Gush. Helped anchor an offense that averaged 464.4 yards per game during sophomore year and was named honorable mention All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference. He opened holes for an offense that averaged 465.2 yards and 36.3 points per game during freshman year. Chose Oregon over Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Houston, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Syracuse, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, West Virginia and others. In High School he played three seasons at Liberty High School in Las Vegas, Nev., and was a second-team all-state selection as a junior and senior. He was First-team All-Southeast League selection as a senior and a first-team All-Northwest League selection as a junior. His offense averaged 202.3 rushing yards per game during junior year in 2015.

One-Liners

Pulido: Malaesala Aumavae-Laula is a projected starter as either a guard, right tackle, or worst-case scenario can be a swing tackle in the league. He has excellent size and athleticism that would allow him to play tackle. He projects to be his best pro self at guard due to his abilities in the run game and at the second level.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Pulido: 7.8/ 8.7