Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

NFL Draft Profile: Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Offensive Tackle, Oregon Ducks

NFL draft profile scouting report for Oregon offensive tackle, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
Author:
Publish date:
i
1200px-Oregon_Ducks_logo.svg

#71
Pos: OT
Ht: 6060
Wt: 325
DOB: 5/25/_
Eligible: 2022
Hilo, HI
Liberty High School

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
Oregon Ducks

Pros: 

Pulido: The Oregon starting right tackle is a mauler in the run game. He uses his huge frame and gets low with ease to clear lanes for runners. He bends well in the knees allowing him to drive the entire defensive line out of the way. He has a really strong punch that allows him to stun defenders. He has excellent resetting of his hands when broken off by the defender. He is quick to his set points and really good and stopping power step counters inside. He excels at getting to the second level and taking defenders out of the play. His size and athleticism are huge advantages and he uses them well. He has a powerful combo block that is really effective and a solid reach block that sets the edge.

Cons: 

Pulido: He allows his hands to drop low, causing him to give up his chest a bunch. Though quick in his set points, does have choppy feet, meaning he could get better in that area. He has some stiffness in his hips that can cause him to lose balance and have trouble against lengthy power rushers.

Summary: 

Pulido: Malaesala Aumavae-Laula is a projected starter as either a guard, right tackle, or worst-case scenario can be a swing tackle in the league. He has excellent size and athleticism that would allow him to play tackle. He projects to be his best pro self at guard due to his abilities in the run game and at the second level. Aumavae-Laula has great power and control as a run blocker. He is easily able to move defenders and clear holes at any level he is asked to. As a pass blocker, he has great foot mirroring to maintain half man. He also reaches his set points quickly even with some development to be had in his feet. If he does improve his low hands and choppy feet, then he could definitely play tackle in the league, though his best bet is still on the interior.

Background: 

At Navarro College (2017-18), Enrolled in January. He Signed during the December early signing period. Was the Top-ranked junior college player in the country by JCGridiron.com He was the No. 1-ranked tackle and No. 5 overall in the 247Sports junior college composite rating and a consensus four-star prospect. He Played two seasons at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, coached by Jim Gush. Helped anchor an offense that averaged 464.4 yards per game during sophomore year and was named honorable mention All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference. He opened holes for an offense that averaged 465.2 yards and 36.3 points per game during freshman year. Chose Oregon over Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Houston, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Syracuse, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, West Virginia and others. In High School he played three seasons at Liberty High School in Las Vegas, Nev., and was a second-team all-state selection as a junior and senior. He was First-team All-Southeast League selection as a senior and a first-team All-Northwest League selection as a junior. His offense averaged 202.3 rushing yards per game during junior year in 2015.

One-Liners

Pulido: Malaesala Aumavae-Laula is a projected starter as either a guard, right tackle, or worst-case scenario can be a swing tackle in the league. He has excellent size and athleticism that would allow him to play tackle. He projects to be his best pro self at guard due to his abilities in the run game and at the second level.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Pulido: 7.8/ 8.7

USATSI_15400621
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: T.J. Bass, Offensive Guard, Oregon Ducks

Aumavae_Laulu_Montana_EE
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Offensive Tackle, Oregon Ducks

USATSI_15222083
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: C.J. Verdell, Running Back, Oregon Ducks

USATSI_13395535
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Isaac Slade-Matautia, Linebacker, Oregon Ducks

USATSI_15980333
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Alex Forsyth, Center, Oregon Ducks

USATSI_13325889
NFL Draft

Top Five Ole Miss Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft

USATSI_15489018
NFL Draft

Top Five Arizona State Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft

USATSI_15400584
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Mykael Wright, Cornerback, Oregon Ducks

Devonte Wyatt
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Devonte Wyatt, Defensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs