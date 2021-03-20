Malik Herring - 3-4 Defensive End Georgia Bulldogs Scouting Report

MALIK HERRING | Georgia | DL | #10 | Sr | 6032 | 283 | 4.90e | Forsyth, GA | Mary Persons HS

Overview:

While Herring had little production on the stat sheet throughout his collegiate career, he has the pass-rush skills want to be seen in a defensive end prospect. Loaded with immense potential to be a star, he can bull-rush or beat offensive linemen around the edge with his initial quickness off the ball. His first-step explosion is eye opening and he combines that with natural anticipation skills to beat his opponent. His ability to put pressure on the quarterback is rare as he logged a solid 41 quarterback pressures as a pass rusher in 2019, including another 15 in a slightly abbreviated 2020 season. Herring also stood out as a run defender and he can pursue sideline-to-sideline to make tackles. His first-step explosion to get in the backfield and make tackles behind the line of scrimmage is another positive trait. Herring needs to mature overall as a football player, which is something his coaches have stressed about him. He is a glue player who has enough movement skills and physicality to compete for a roster spot early on in his NFL career.

Background:

Given name is Al’Malick Herring. Raised outside of Atlanta, Georgia. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Business major. Played in all 15 games as a freshman. Played in all 14 games as a sophomore. Started 9 of 12 games played as a junior Played in 10 games during the 2020 season.

