NFL Draft Profile: Marvin Mims, Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Sooners

#17

Pos: WR

Ht: 5112

Wt: 177

40: 4.42

DOB: 3/19/2002

Hometown: Frisco, TX

High School: Lone Star

Eligibility: 2023

Marvin Mims

Oklahoma Sooners

One-Liners

After a fantastic freshman campaign, Mims took a step back last season, which really hurt his NFL draft projection.

Evaluation:

There is an element of speed to Mims’ game that is hard to find. He can create separation downfield and should be a vertical threat at the next level. Even though Mims isn’t the most physically imposing wideout, he does a great job of tracking the ball downfield and making some acrobatic catches. He is going to be a threat at all three levels because of his speed and ball tracking ability. Mims also displayed great body control on film. In terms of his YAC ability, Mims is solid after the catch. He has enough wiggle and speed to make defenders miss in space. The main area of Mims’ game that needs to improve is his overall play strength. He struggles against more physical cornerbacks at the line of scrimmage and downfield. They are able to consistently disrupt his route and drive him out of the play. Mims has a very small presence on the field and will go through stretches where he is a non-factor. There were some great downfield catches on film but Mims isn’t an advanced route runner and struggled to create separation on routes that weren’t just verticals or posts. He is going to go up against faster cornerbacks at the next level and without game changing speed, he is going to need to be more than what he is now. As a blocker, Mims puts in the effort but his lack of play strength makes it difficult for him to be impactful in that regard. At the collegiate level Mims plays inside and on the outside but his best spot will probably be the slot. Overall, Mims is a deep threat that has made some highlight reel catches at the collegiate level but he needs a lot of development as a route runner and with his play strength. There are some intriguing elements to his game but he is a day three player right now.

Grade:

5th Round