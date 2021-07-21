NFL Draft Profile: Merlin Robertson, Linebacker, Arizona State Sun Devils

#8

Pos: LB

Ht: 6030

Wt: 250

DOB: 12/7/_

Eligible: 2022

Gardena, CA

Junipero Serra High School

Merlin Robertson

Arizona State Sun Devils

Pros:

Dietz: Robertson primarily aligns as the SAM linebacker on the Sun Devils instincts. He has a very refined frame that is NFL-ready - thich base and adequate muscle mass. His instincts are extremely astute; very easy to see how quickly and fluidly his mind processes on the field. Electric run defender who is able to sniff out draws from either the A or B gap. Sheds blocks with ultimate ease. Technical tackling ability is superb - doesn’t try and clip ankles, always goes after the play the correct way. Pass-rushing ability is a positive; mostly attacks from the inside and his closing speed is solid. Improving in coverage; never going to be a true “sideline to sideline” backer, but knows his role and excels at it.

Cons:

Dietz: Worry about his athleticism - not the most smooth mover and may need to cut weight. Lack of speed and twitch is another concern; missing angles isn’t quite his issue, he will simply be juked or at a physical disadvantage. Doesn’t excel when playing the outside on run downs - will sometimes leave a receiver wide open and his attempts to recover rarely turn out well. Hips are very stiff and change of direction ability is very limited as well.

Summary:

Dietz: Merlin Robertson is a player who doesn’t really have that many outstanding weaknesses when it comes to his game. He’s smart, instinctual, and a great leader with a ton of experience. On the flip side, his pass coverage skills may not translate as well to the NFL due to his physical limitations. I would love to see him try and gain some explosiveness but cutting about ten pounds, and I feel a team could really make him excel as a middle linebacker. It’s risky to say, but Robertson feels like a very safe player who can be found on Day 2, as long as the team that selects him knows his limitations.

One-Liners

Dietz: Robertson is a very clean NFL linebacker prospect who had some big games in college, but the athleticism may be cause for concern.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Dietz: 7.4 / 8.3