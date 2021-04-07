Miller Forristall - Tight End Alabama Crimson Tide Scouting Report

MILLER FORRISTALL | Alabama | TE | #87 | rSr | 6042 | 242 | 4.81 | Cartersville, GA | Cartersville

Overview:

Overshadowed a part of one of the more talented passing attacks in recent memory, Alabama tight end Miller Forristall has some intriguing physical tools to work with. Although underused, Forristall has made an impact whenever targets have come his way. He is a flexible athlete who has shown the talent to run a variety of routes to multiple levels of the field. Forristall is a versatile move piece that has lined up at multiple spots during his career at Alabama, including inline, H-Back and in the slot. He has some strong hands, making himself a very dependable target in the intermediate level of the field. Forristall even has some nice YAC ability for the position, flashing some nice spatial awareness in the open field. As a blocker, he is an adequate positional player but lacks power in the lower half. He sports a thin frame that could limit him as more of a move piece than full time inline blocker. There are some athletic gifts to work with here that are still untapped. It is his combination of size, flexibility and sure hands that could make him a draftable prospect when all is said and done.

Background:

Has played in a total of 42 games during his Crimson Tide career. Forristal put together his most productive season in 2019. In nine games played, he recorded 167 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 15 receptions. Was almost a consensus three star recruit by most recruiting services, ranked as high as a four star by Scout. Coached by Joey King at Cartersville High School in Cartersville, Georgia. Was a quarterback during his junior season. Played with Trevor Lawrence during his junior and senior seasons. Forristall chose Alabama over offers from Cal, Mississippi State and Miami.

