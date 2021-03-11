Naquan Jones - Nose Guard Michigan State Spartans Scouting Report

NAQUAN JONES | Michigan State | DT | #96 | Sr | 6026 | 339 | 5.32e | Evanston, IL | Evanston Township HS | 02.05.98

Overview:

A player who has flashed some upside despite his limited snap count, Jones is a big, well-built player who boasts a massive frame to go along with some brute strength. He is extremely powerful at the point of attack and uses his strong hands to move and shed oncoming blockers. He is a strictly two-gap player who has a solid floor as a great run defender who clogs up the hole for his linebackers and defensive ends to make plays. There is no doubt Jones needs to be accounted for with double-teams in these situations. While his overall production was not shown on the stat sheet, he has the athleticism to make plays on the ball-carrier. Jones will never be an elite level pass rusher as his speed and quickness off the ball is lacking, but he will fight on every snap with his relentless nature. His tenacity along the defensive line allows his teammates to shine when he is playing the right gap. Jones will get looks in the NFL as he projects as a two-down run defender whose ceiling is capped due to his limited pass-rush ability. Nevertheless, Jones is a safe floor prospect who could serve as a valuable rotational cog at the next level.

Background:

Raised in the Chicago, Illinois area. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Communication major. Redshirt. Played in 13 games as a freshman. Played in 13 games as a sophomore. Played in 13 games as a junior. Played in seven games for the Spartans in 2020. Played basketball in high school. Plays for his mother who unfortunately passed away in 2019.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.