NFL Draft Profile: Nate Landman, Linebacker, Colorado Buffaloes

#53

Pos: LB

Ht: 6030

Wt: 235

DOB: 11/19/98

Eligible: 2022

Danville, CA

Monte Vista High School

Nate Landman

Colorado Buffaloes

Pros:

Vandeventer: From a mental standpoint, Landman's experience shines bright. He tracks the ball out of the backfield well and possesses good eyes. He diagnoses quickly and reacts in a timely manner. Can get out to a screen and play containment. Plays downhill and aggressively with his angles which is both a blessing and a curse. Even when he is engaged with blockers, Landman is capable of playing off the block and getting through the contact to make tackles. He is a technical tackler while wrapping up with a good tackle radius and some thump to his pads. Just finds a way to be around the ball.

Cons:

Vandeventer: In the current football scene, you have to be able to make an impact on the obvious passing downs. Sadly for Landman, that isn't his forte. He looks uncomfortable spot dropping and doesn't have the speed to get outside the numbers quick enough to cover the flats. In man coverage, Landman plays uncoordinated and segmented as a mover while getting lost against superior movers. Doesn't play the ball in the air. He does have experience rushing the passer from his linebacker spot but isn't effective with any of his moves. Doesn't bring his hands when engaging blockers and tries to muscle off of them instead of using technique. He is a sub-par athlete so--despite reading and reacting quickly--he doesn't possess the movement skills to beat athletic linemen to their spots.

Summary:

Vandeventer: The Colorado tackling machine has a lot of playing experience, but still is missing an important portion of his game. Landman lacks the vital traits to be on the field in passing situations and is a subpar athlete to take on talented blockers. He plays too reactionary in coverage and too aggressive with some of his angles against the run. Landman has good vision and a mind for the game but is too limited to be seeing the field consistently at the next level. Fits as an inside backer in a 3-4 system where he can flow downhill. Being tapped in terms of mobility and flexibility, Landman isn't a noticeable contribution on special teams. Will need to develop before he's able to fight for a roster spot.

One-Liners

Vandeventer: Old school style of MIKE linebacker that will clean up tackles and plays with a good combo of vision and intelligence.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Vandeventer: 5.7 / 6.5