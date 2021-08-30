NFL Draft Profile: Natrone Brooks, Cornerback, Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

#18

Pos: CB

Ht: 5110

Wt: 161

DOB: _/_/_

Eligible: 2022

Starkville, MS

Starkville High School

Natrone Brooks

Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

Pros:

Bogan: Twitchy undersized cornerback who plays the field corner and the nickel for the Southern Miss defense. Tough player who is willing to take on contact, does not shy away from tackling or blockers. Loose hips to transition and stay in phase, showing solid burst when opening his hips to turn and run. Good short-area quickness out of his pedal to accelerate downhill to compete on throws or limit yards after the catch. Solid foot speed to carry vertical routes consistently. Solid feel in zone coverage for spacing routes and reading routes when playing zone from a press bail. Brings intriguing versatility to the table, has film of him playing well from the nickel and the safety positions.

Cons:

Bogan: Undersized for the outside cornerback role with a lack of play strength. Inconsistent eyes in man coverage, showing a tendency to get beat on double moves. Struggles to maintain a consistent cushion when playing off man, either giving up too much space or letting receivers get on his toes due to him peeking at the quarterback. Inconsistent tackler who stops his feet on contact and does not close space on the ball carrier, too often giving ball carriers time to make a move on him. Does not show any sort of ball skills to get his hands on the football or create takeaways.

Summary:

Bogan: Best fit at the next level will be as a nickel where he has potential to be a starter at that position. Twitchy athlete who is not afraid to be a run support player, serves him best at the next level. If he can clean up his tackling and eye discipline then his game will show more promise as a starting nickel at the next level.

One-Liners

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Bogan: 5.9 / 7.4