NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Emmanual Beal

EMMANUAL BEAL | School: Oklahoma | Position: ILB | Height: 6002 | Weight: 231 | Hand: 0918 | Arm: 3258 | Wingspan: 7868 | Forty: 4.58 (1.59) | Bench: 12 | Vertical: 35” | Broad: 9-8 | Shuttle: 4.79 | L-drill: 7.27 | Age: 25 | Agent: Johnny Mayes

Evaluation:

Wore No.41 at HUB Football CAMP (April/2021). A well-conditioned athlete who possesses the quickness to cover running backs and able to cover tight end… while he owns great speed he tends to shuffle his feet, rather than plant and pivot when changing direction; as a result, it can make it difficult for him to recover when beat. Needs to get his head/hips turned around quicker on a more consistent basis. Nice low stance, adequate backpedal… demonstrates natural instincts and anticipates well. Currently working out five days a week with former Ohio State strength coach Eric Lichter… includes Benny Snell (Steelers) and Jalyn Holmes (Vikings). Has gained about 10 pounds since coming out in 2018; would benefit from dropping five pounds. A former JUCO transfer, Beal is still a developing prospect who has room to be coached up… he’ll need to latch on as a special-teamer first before he can work his way into the linebacker rotation.

Background:

Raised in a single-mom household; with four other siblings. Ranked as a two-star recruit coming out of junior college by Rivals and Scout. Played in seven games as a sophomore and recorded 31 tackles, nine and a half tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and three pass breakups. Saw action in 10 games as a freshman and registered 17 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. Chose OU over Arizona, New Mexico, Utah State and others. In 2016 at OU, Beal played in all 13 games with starts in each of the final 10 contests. Finished second on the team with 81 tackles while recording two sacks and three tackles for loss. Ranked second on the squad with six quarterback hurries. Tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles. In 2017 he was An honorable mention All-Big 12 selection by the league's coaches. Started all 14 games. Led team with 95 tackles and ranked third with seven tackles for loss. Major was communication. Signed with the Seattle Seahawks after going undrafted in 2018.

