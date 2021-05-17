NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Josh Love

JOSH LOVE | School: San Jose State | Position: QB | Height: 6001v | Weight: 207v | Hand: 0868v | Arm: 3000v | Wingspan: 7248v | Age: 24 | Agent: Bardia Ghahremani | Status: Tryout Cleveland Browns (5/14/21)

Evaluation:

Wore No.26 at HUB Football (April/2021). Shorter QB that flashed good arm strength, accuracy, ball placement and touch. Showed good set up and release quickness to drop back and get the ball out of his hand quickly. Had good lower body mechanics, balance and ability to generate velocity from his base. Flashed good arm strength to make accurate short to medium throws. Had good timing with the receivers on the day and was able to drop a few in the bucket along the sidelines. Showed good ability to move in the pocket and throw on the run. His traits lead me to believe he would fit best with a west coast/timing offense that would role him from side to side and allow him to use his feet to create passing lanes. At the NFL level see him like a Bruce Gradkowski type player. For the CFL he has Bo Levi Mitchell-type traits and skills.

Background:

Love was signed by the Los Angeles Rams shortly after the 2020 NFL Draft. He was later waived in August of 2020. Prior to being signed by the Rams, Love played at San Jose State and is ranked third-most in school passing yards. During Love's senior year at San Jose State, he passed for just shy of 4,000 yards (3,923) while throwing for 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions and was named first-team all-Mountain West Conference. In his junior year in 2018, Love played in eight games, passing for 1,963 yards 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. In 2017 he played in nine games and started five of those. Love completed 54.1 percent of his passes which went for 928 yards and five touchdowns. During the 2016 season, Love was featured in all 12 games, starting one game versus Iowa State. Love threw for 392 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. Love was a redshirt freshman in 2015 and didn’t see the field. Prior to joining San Jose State University, Love attended Long Beach California High School and Tesoro High in Rancho Santa Margarita, California where he played under coaches Antonio Pierce and Raul Lara. The one-year Love started at Long Beach, they finished with an 11-2 record as he completed 200 passes for 3,199 yards and 41 touchdowns while adding six rushing touchdowns.