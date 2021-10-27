NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Matthew Seybert

MATTHEW SEYBERT | Michigan State | TE | HT: 6032 | WT: 231 | HAND: 0978 | ARM: 3100 | WING: 7618 | Agent: Ed Wasielewski | Age: 24

Evaluation:

Wore No.57 at HUB Football CAMP (9/28/21). Undersized tight end with great speed who has been clocked 23 mph during training. His lower body strength was apparent in run blocking drills, where he showed that he can create movement along the line of scrimmage. Seybert had his physicality carrying over to the receiving game where he was able to create separation at the top of routes and make use of his big catch radius to come down with off-target passes. While he lacks mobility at the moment, Seybert works out five times per week to improve his athleticism and quickness. He is very coachable and can make an NFL roster with his versatile skill set as he can catch and block.

Background:

Participated in TSL (2021); was signed by Los Angeles Chargers and participated in two preseason games, played tight end/special teams. Transferred from Buffalo to Michigan State in 2016. Converted from defensive end to tight end following the 2018 season; earned starting role in 2019. Recorded 26 receptions for 284 receiving yards (10.9) and three touchdowns in 10 games as senior. Earned Presidents Award in 2019 which goes to the Senior who showed the most perseverance in his college career at Michigan State.

