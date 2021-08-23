NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Quart'e Sapp

QUARTE SAPP | School: Tennessee | Position: LB | Height: 6012v | Weight: 218v | Hand: 0978v | Arm: 3148v | Wingspan: 7548v | Age: 24 || (Pro Day: 03/14/19) Forty: 4.76v (1.65) | BP: 19v | Vertical: 36.5”v | Broad: 10-4v | Shuttle: 4.27v | Three-Cone: 6.94v

Evaluation:

An excellent athlete and fluid mover, Sapp is still relatively raw with room to grow. He brings big-time pedigree as a heavy high school recruit who got lost in the fold a bit with all the coaching turnover during his time in Knoxville. A fluid mover, Sapp is an above-average athlete who can cover a lot of ground sideline-to-sideline. His ability to cover, especially some of the bigger-bodied tight end targets is viewed as a valuable commodity in the NFL’s current climate. He is a little stiff in the hips but compensates with his anticipation/awareness. Sapp needs some fine-tuning but he possesses all the tools to be a three-down linebacker with an organization willing to be patient in his development.

Background:

Has previously worked out for the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans. Currently training (strength/speed) five days per week in preparation of next opportunity. Had 111 tackles inn 27 games but played extensively during his final two seasons with the Volunteers; best game was versus Alabama in 2017 (11 tackles). Former four-star recruit who participated in The Opening and was named Atlanta Journal-Constitution 6A first-team all-state in Georgia. Enjoys fishing; has a younger brother.