August 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResources
Search

NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Quart'e Sapp

HUB report for linebacker Quart'e Sapp
Author:
Publish date:

QUARTE SAPP | School: Tennessee | Position: LB | Height: 6012v | Weight: 218v | Hand: 0978v | Arm: 3148v | Wingspan: 7548v | Age: 24 || (Pro Day: 03/14/19) Forty: 4.76v (1.65) | BP: 19v | Vertical: 36.5”v | Broad: 10-4v | Shuttle: 4.27v | Three-Cone: 6.94v 

Evaluation: 

An excellent athlete and fluid mover, Sapp is still relatively raw with room to grow. He brings big-time pedigree as a heavy high school recruit who got lost in the fold a bit with all the coaching turnover during his time in Knoxville. A fluid mover, Sapp is an above-average athlete who can cover a lot of ground sideline-to-sideline. His ability to cover, especially some of the bigger-bodied tight end targets is viewed as a valuable commodity in the NFL’s current climate. He is a little stiff in the hips but compensates with his anticipation/awareness. Sapp needs some fine-tuning but he possesses all the tools to be a three-down linebacker with an organization willing to be patient in his development.

Background: 

Has previously worked out for the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans. Currently training (strength/speed) five days per week in preparation of next opportunity. Had 111 tackles inn 27 games but played extensively during his final two seasons with the Volunteers; best game was versus Alabama in 2017 (11 tackles). Former four-star recruit who participated in The Opening and was named Atlanta Journal-Constitution 6A first-team all-state in Georgia. Enjoys fishing; has a younger brother.

guano
Scouting Reports

NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Trevon Gauno

sapp
Scouting Reports

NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Quart'e Sapp

zach wilson
NFL

Preseason Week Two Jets Rookie Report

George Karlaftis
Mocks

NFL Mock Draft Monday: The Next Future Elite Pass Rusher

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCLXXV

USATSI_15306486
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tanner Morgan, Quarterback, Minnesota Golden Gophers

USATSI_15220437
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Michael Penix Jr., Quarterback, Indiana Hoosiers

USATSI_15107056
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Cornerback, TCU Horned Frogs

USATSI_15138927
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Roger McCreary, Cornerback, Auburn Tigers