Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Nick Herbig, Linebacker, Wisconsin Badgers

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Wisconsin LB Nick Herbig
Wisconsin LB Nick Herbig
Wisconsin badgers logo

#19
Pos: LB
Ht: 6016
Wt: 225
40: 4.54
DOB: 11/22
Hometown: Kauai, HI
High School: Saint Louis School
Eligibility: 2023

Nick Herbig
Wisconsin Badgers

Background:

Nick Herbig is a linebacker from Hawaii who will look to make an impact for the Wisconsin Badgers. In 2020, Herbig made seven starts at outside linebacker and totaled close to thirty tackles for his team. He made a tremendous impact in Wisconsin’s bowl game vs Wake Forest where he totaled four tackles for his team.

Quotes:

“I feel like last year the pass rush as a whole wasn’t what Wisconsin is about,” he said. “At Wisconsin, you’re expected to have double-digit sacks. That is a big part of the game I need to focus on and really bring that edge to our team.” -- Nick Herbig

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Georgia LB Robert Beal Jr.
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Robert Beal Jr., Linebacker, Georgia Bulldogs

By The NFL Draft Biblejust now
USC LB Shane Lee
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Shane Lee, Linebacker, USC Trojans

By The NFL Draft Biblejust now
USC LB Romello Height
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Romello Height, Linebacker, USC Trojans

By The NFL Draft Biblejust now
May Camp-929
Player Interviews

PLAYER INTERVIEW: HUB Alum, Pittsburgh Maulers WR Isiah Hennie

By Zack Patraw23 hours ago
Ohio State CB Cameron Brown
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Cameron Brown, Cornerback, Ohio State Buckeyes

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 2, 2022
LSU CB Mekhi Garner
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Mekhi Garner, Cornerback, LSU Tigers

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 2, 2022
usfl
Latest News

HOW TO WATCH: Football Games This Weekend

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 2, 2022
elf football
Alternative Football

Tomsula, Edebali, Johnson, Werner and Co.: European League of Football starts 2022 season with big names

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 1, 2022