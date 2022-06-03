NFL Draft Profile: Nick Herbig, Linebacker, Wisconsin Badgers
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Wisconsin LB Nick Herbig
#19
Pos: LB
Ht: 6016
Wt: 225
40: 4.54
DOB: 11/22
Hometown: Kauai, HI
High School: Saint Louis School
Eligibility: 2023
Nick Herbig
Wisconsin Badgers
Background:
Nick Herbig is a linebacker from Hawaii who will look to make an impact for the Wisconsin Badgers. In 2020, Herbig made seven starts at outside linebacker and totaled close to thirty tackles for his team. He made a tremendous impact in Wisconsin’s bowl game vs Wake Forest where he totaled four tackles for his team.
Quotes:
“I feel like last year the pass rush as a whole wasn’t what Wisconsin is about,” he said. “At Wisconsin, you’re expected to have double-digit sacks. That is a big part of the game I need to focus on and really bring that edge to our team.” -- Nick Herbig
