NFL Draft Profile: Nick Herbig, Linebacker, Wisconsin Badgers

#19

Pos: LB

Ht: 6016

Wt: 225

40: 4.54

DOB: 11/22

Hometown: Kauai, HI

High School: Saint Louis School

Eligibility: 2023

Nick Herbig

Wisconsin Badgers

Background:

Nick Herbig is a linebacker from Hawaii who will look to make an impact for the Wisconsin Badgers. In 2020, Herbig made seven starts at outside linebacker and totaled close to thirty tackles for his team. He made a tremendous impact in Wisconsin’s bowl game vs Wake Forest where he totaled four tackles for his team.

Quotes:

“I feel like last year the pass rush as a whole wasn’t what Wisconsin is about,” he said. “At Wisconsin, you’re expected to have double-digit sacks. That is a big part of the game I need to focus on and really bring that edge to our team.” -- Nick Herbig