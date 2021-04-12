Nick McCloud - Cornerback Notre Dame Fighting Irish Scouting Report

NICK McCLOUD | Notre Dame | DC | #4 | rSr | 6002 | 190 | Rock Hill, SC | South Pointe | 07.09.98

Overview:

McCloud grad transferred to Notre Dame in 2020 with plenty of experience under his belt from his time at North Carolina State. He quickly found a home in the Irish defense as a physical boundary corner. Top-notch cerebral abilities in zone coverage, he has excellent route diagnosis when playing as a Cover 2 and Cover 3 player. Smooth transitions out of his hips when playing away from the line of scrimmage, most comfortable playing press bail where he has a good feel for matching the receivers’ tempo. Limited press reps show excellent potential as a press corner with patience and physicality at the line of scrimmage. Competitive at the catch point, displays a natural ability to pin receivers to the sideline from press coverage and play the football in contested catch situations. Lacks foot speed to consistently carry faster receivers on a vertical plane in man coverage. Needs to limit how often he uses his hands when in phase on routes; will draw flags early in his career. Missed the 2019 season with an injury at North Carolina State that is worth looking into during his medical evaluations. Nick McCloud provides great potential Day 3 value for a Cover 3 team that will utilize his press bail abilities and tap into his potential in press coverage.

Background:

Raised in the Charlotte, North Carolina area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Earned his degree in Management. Played in six games as a freshman. Started 6 of 12 games played as a sophomore. Started 11 games, missing two due to injury as a junior. Played in two games before suffering a season-ending injury and redshirted. Started 11 games for the Irish in 2020 at boundary corner.

