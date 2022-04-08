NFL Draft Profile: Nick Muse, Tight End, South Carolina Gamecocks

#9

Pos: TE

Ht: 6043

Wt: 259

Hand: 928

Arm: 3168

Wing: 7728

DOB: 11/25/1998

Hometown: Belmont, NC

High School: South Point

Nick Muse

South Carolina Gamecocks

One Liners

Y tight end with athletic limitations who competes as a blocker.

Pros

In-line tight end who was a major part of South Carolina’s rushing attack, being trusted to make key blocks. As a blocker, Muse shows very good willingness and consistent competitiveness. His strength is above average which also helps him fight through contact in his routes. Muse has proactive hands to prevent coverage defenders from getting into his frame and bumping him. He can adjust quickly to off-target passes.

Cons

Below-average speed and explosiveness prevent Muse from being a threat up the seam. He is an upright route runner who lacks suddenness in and out of his breaks causing him to struggle to separate. As a blocker, his base can get narrow. Muse is unable to maintain blocks against opponents with active hands. He fails to reach and seal the backside defensive end.

Summary

Average-sized tight end who competes as a blocker with above-average strength and lacks athleticism. Muse has reliable hands to haul in underneath passes. He struggles to separate and has bad technical habits as a blocker. Muse projects as a traditional Y tight end who could make a practice squad in the right situation as blocking depth.

Grade:

7th Round