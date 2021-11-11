NFL Draft Profile: Paul Grattan Jr., Offensive Guard, UCLA Bruins

#65

Pos: OG

Ht: 6037

Wt: 292

DOB: 8/28/97

Eligible: 2022

Pittsburgh, PA

Mount Lebanon High School

Paul Grattan Jr.

UCLA Bruins

Pros:

Leinweber: Veteran left guard with experience at center. Grattan displays average quickness out of his stance when pulling. Wide hands let the ball carrier make him right in the run game. In space, Grattan has average mobility. He stays disciplined when mirroring, not speeding up his process. After gaining inside hand positioning, he possesses good grip strength. Grattan snatches low, gap shooting defenders and puts them on the ground. He has great recognition skills to adapt to stunts and shows his savvy to get himself into favorable positions and angles despite losing at the point of attack.

Cons:

Leinweber: Lacking leg drive, Grattan is unable to create a push in the run game. He gets blown up and uprooted at the point of attack, consistently losing the leverage battle. Poor locating skills cause him to miss in space as he also stops moving his feet and loses balance. Grattan is unable to finish smaller linemen at the point of attack despite carrying momentum, displaying a poor initial strike. In pass protection, his slow hands get beat quickly. He lacks quick lateral agility and is unable to power step back in front of rushers working his half-man. His below-average to poor anchor makes him a power rush target in pass protection and prevents him from sealing lanes in the run game.

Summary:

Leinweber: Experienced interior offensive lineman with great football intelligence. Grattan shows average mobility and poor locating skills on the move. He lacks strength to create a push or anchor successfully. Grattan projects as a camp body with an outside shot at making a practice squad thanks to his mental reliability. He should find more success at center in a different league.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Veteran guard with high football intelligence who lacks physical traits in terms of strength and athleticism.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.1 / 5.4