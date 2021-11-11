Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Ric Serritella and Dane Vandernat discuss roster construction in the offseason

Ric Serritella and Dane Vandernat discuss roster construction in the offseason

Publish date:

NFL Draft Profile: Paul Grattan Jr., Offensive Guard, UCLA Bruins

NFL draft profile scouting report for UCLA offensive guard, Paul Grattan Jr.
Author:
i (1)
i

#65
Pos: OG
Ht: 6037
Wt: 292
DOB: 8/28/97
Eligible: 2022
Pittsburgh, PA
Mount Lebanon High School

Paul Grattan Jr.
UCLA Bruins

Pros:

Leinweber: Veteran left guard with experience at center. Grattan displays average quickness out of his stance when pulling. Wide hands let the ball carrier make him right in the run game. In space, Grattan has average mobility. He stays disciplined when mirroring, not speeding up his process. After gaining inside hand positioning, he possesses good grip strength. Grattan snatches low, gap shooting defenders and puts them on the ground. He has great recognition skills to adapt to stunts and shows his savvy to get himself into favorable positions and angles despite losing at the point of attack.

Cons:

Leinweber: Lacking leg drive, Grattan is unable to create a push in the run game. He gets blown up and uprooted at the point of attack, consistently losing the leverage battle. Poor locating skills cause him to miss in space as he also stops moving his feet and loses balance. Grattan is unable to finish smaller linemen at the point of attack despite carrying momentum, displaying a poor initial strike. In pass protection, his slow hands get beat quickly. He lacks quick lateral agility and is unable to power step back in front of rushers working his half-man. His below-average to poor anchor makes him a power rush target in pass protection and prevents him from sealing lanes in the run game.

Summary:

Leinweber: Experienced interior offensive lineman with great football intelligence. Grattan shows average mobility and poor locating skills on the move. He lacks strength to create a push or anchor successfully. Grattan projects as a camp body with an outside shot at making a practice squad thanks to his mental reliability. He should find more success at center in a different league. 

Read More

One-Liners

Leinweber: Veteran guard with high football intelligence who lacks physical traits in terms of strength and athleticism.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.1 / 5.4

#65
Pos: OG
Ht: 6037
Wt: 292
DOB: 8/28/97
Eligible: 2022
Pittsburgh, PA
Mount Lebanon High School

Paul Grattan Jr.
UCLA Bruins

Pros:

Leinweber: Veteran left guard with experience at center. Grattan displays average quickness out of his stance when pulling. Wide hands let the ball carrier make him right in the run game. In space, Grattan has average mobility. He stays disciplined when mirroring, not speeding up his process. After gaining inside hand positioning, he possesses good grip strength. Grattan snatches low, gap shooting defenders and puts them on the ground. He has great recognition skills to adapt to stunts and shows his savvy to get himself into favorable positions and angles despite losing at the point of attack.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

USATSI_17012448
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Quarterback, UCLA Bruins

41 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_15246595
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Trent McDuffie, Cornerback, Washington Huskies

41 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_16881802
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Paul Grattan Jr., Offensive Guard, UCLA Bruins

41 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_15338273
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jay Shaw, Cornerback, UCLA Bruins

41 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
unc north carolina tarheels vs. against pitt pittsburgh panthers
NFL Draft

How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/11/21

8 hours ago
nfl football games to watch miami dolphins baltimore ravens thursday night football
NFL

How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - 11/11/21

8 hours ago
01fkydn2862y87vxyjcd
NFL Draft

How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/10/21

18 hours ago
kenny pickett
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: College Football Prospects on the Rise

22 hours ago
Christian Harris
Mocks

NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Edge Rushers on the Rise Round Three

23 hours ago