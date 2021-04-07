Quintin Morris - Tight End Bowling Green Falcons Scouting Report

QUINTIN MORRIS | Bowling Green | TE | #80 | Sr | 6022 | 251 | 4.78e | Richmond, TX | George Ranch HS

Playing exclusively at wide receiver early in his career, Bowling Green star Quintin Morris made the transition to the tight end position, presenting a huge mismatch weapon that every MAC defense had to account for. Morris is a smooth athlete who still resembles a wide receiver more than true tight end, presenting a tough matchup for most linebackers and safeties. As a move piece at H back, Morris presents the biggest issues, also showing some chops as a YAC option on shorter routes. He tests the seam well, quickly establishing leverage on second level defenders. Morris has built up speed that can cause some issues when he gets a runway. He is alignment versatile, working from every spot, including H back, out wide, in the slot and as a traditional inline tight end. From a physical perspective, Morris is a shorter tight end that boasts a dense frame that might lack further growth potential. This bulky build has added some tightness in his hips, affecting his ability to get cleanly out of his breaks. Morris tends to telegraph his routes, presenting little deception for opposing defenders. For a former wide receiver, Morris has some troubling drops on film, really struggling in 2020 to keep hold of the football. As you might expect from a player of his background, Morris is an underwhelming blocker who has a difficult time maintaining balance working at the point of attack. While he is an intriguing developmental option athletically, his current shortcomings will make it difficult to be rosterable in the near future. Look for a practice squad opportunity as his best chance to stick early.

Born in the Houston, Texas area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Played in 11 games as a freshman. Started 11 of 12 games played as a sophomore. Started all 12 games as a junior. A standout high school basketball player.

