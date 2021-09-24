September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Reggie Roberson SMU Wide Receiver

Reggie Roberson SMU Wide Receiver

NFL Draft Profile: Reggie Roberson Jr., Wide Receiver, SMU Mustangs

NFL draft profile scouting report for SMU wide receiver, Reggie Roberson Jr.
Author:
Publish date:
i
i (1)

#21
Pos: WR
Ht: 5112
Wt: 200
DOB: 10/14/98
Eligible: 2022
DeSoto, TX
Mesquite Horn High School

Reggie Roberson Jr.
SMU Mustangs

Latest News:

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl has recognized the super senior wideout previously, as he continues to shine for the Mustangs high-octane offense. Last week, Roberson hauled in six receptions for 71 receiving yards and one touchdown. The explosive receiver demonstrates great versatility with his ability to lineup inside or outside. Roberson does an excellent job getting in and out of his routes cleanly, while showing a knack for the big play. In fact, if he is able to see pay-dirt this week versus TCU, it would be his 20th career touchdown. - 09/24/21

#21
Pos: WR
Ht: 5112
Wt: 200
DOB: 10/14/98
Eligible: 2022
DeSoto, TX
Mesquite Horn High School

Reggie Roberson Jr.
SMU Mustangs

Latest News:

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl has recognized the super senior wideout previously, as he continues to shine for the Mustangs high-octane offense. Last week, Roberson hauled in six receptions for 71 receiving yards and one touchdown. The explosive receiver demonstrates great versatility with his ability to lineup inside or outside. Roberson does an excellent job getting in and out of his routes cleanly, while showing a knack for the big play. In fact, if he is able to see pay-dirt this week versus TCU, it would be his 20th career touchdown. - 09/24/21

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

USATSI_15017340
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Reggie Roberson Jr., Wide Receiver, SMU Mustangs

50 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
Miles Sanders
Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football: NFL 2021 Week 3 Who to Start and Who to Sit

1 hour ago
Lucas Krull
Devy

Fantasy Football: Devy Tight Ends To Watch 2021 Week 4 College Football

4 hours ago
Ulysses Bentley IV
Devy

Fantasy Football: Devy Running Backs To Watch 2021 Week 4 College Football

4 hours ago
Taulia Tagovailoa
Devy

Fantasy Football: Devy Quarterbacks To Watch 2021 Week 4 College Football

5 hours ago
texas arkansas football
News

Week 4 College Football Bets: What Games To Place Bets On This Weekend

5 hours ago
Treylon Burks
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Prospects To Watch College Football 2021 Week 4

5 hours ago
The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCLXXXXVII

6 hours ago
USATSI_16786011
Mocks

2022 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Defense Dominates Early

17 hours ago