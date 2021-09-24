NFL Draft Profile: Reggie Roberson Jr., Wide Receiver, SMU Mustangs

#21
Pos: WR
Ht: 5112
Wt: 200
DOB: 10/14/98
Eligible: 2022
DeSoto, TX
Mesquite Horn High School
Reggie Roberson Jr.
SMU Mustangs
Latest News:
The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl has recognized the super senior wideout previously, as he continues to shine for the Mustangs high-octane offense. Last week, Roberson hauled in six receptions for 71 receiving yards and one touchdown. The explosive receiver demonstrates great versatility with his ability to lineup inside or outside. Roberson does an excellent job getting in and out of his routes cleanly, while showing a knack for the big play. In fact, if he is able to see pay-dirt this week versus TCU, it would be his 20th career touchdown. - 09/24/21
