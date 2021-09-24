NFL Draft Profile: Reggie Roberson Jr., Wide Receiver, SMU Mustangs

#21

Pos: WR

Ht: 5112

Wt: 200

DOB: 10/14/98

Eligible: 2022

DeSoto, TX

Mesquite Horn High School

Reggie Roberson Jr.

SMU Mustangs

Latest News:

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl has recognized the super senior wideout previously, as he continues to shine for the Mustangs high-octane offense. Last week, Roberson hauled in six receptions for 71 receiving yards and one touchdown. The explosive receiver demonstrates great versatility with his ability to lineup inside or outside. Roberson does an excellent job getting in and out of his routes cleanly, while showing a knack for the big play. In fact, if he is able to see pay-dirt this week versus TCU, it would be his 20th career touchdown. - 09/24/21