NFL Draft Profile: Ricky Person Jr., Running Back, NC State Wolfpack

#8

Pos: RB

Ht: 6004

Wt: 222

DOB: 11/12/_

Eligible: 2022

Wake Forest, NC

Heritage High School

Ricky Person Jr.

NC State Wolfpack

Pros:

Coyle: Person has a good frame at 6-foot-0 222 pounds paired with the athleticism to break off big runs. Against defenders he uses his off-hand well against tacklers, using his strength to keep defenders off of him. Runs with patience behind pulling blockers out on the edge, won’t see him running into his blockers. He’s shown he knows how to set up blockers in the hole and work the cutback. Is able to break initial tackles and bounce off. He won’t go down at first contact and works hard to fall forward. Soft hands, experienced running routes out of the backfield and working as a check down. Can beat linebackers in space as a route runner. Special teams work on kickoff.

Cons:

Coyle: Initial burst and acceleration is lacking, takes a bit too long to work up to top speed. Works too much east-west, needs to get going downhill quicker. Runs very high cut, lateral mobility is limited when changing direction. Hurts his ability to make tacklers miss in space consistently lacks the necessary quickness. Doesn't run with much power, when taking on contact. Lacks the physicality needed as a pass blocker, needs to improve picking up blitzes.

Summary:

Coyle: At NC State, Person was the thunder to Zonovan Knight’s lightning. One of the most productive running back tandems in the country. Person was used well as a pass catcher and showed his ability to run behind blockers patiently. His size and diverse skill set will help him land in an NFL running back room.

Background:

From Heritage High School in Wake Forest, NC. Was a four-star recruit in the 2018 recruiting with interest from South Carolina, Louisville, and South Carolina. A team captain in high school. Named 1 of 16 finalists nationally for the U.S. Army Player of the Year award. Played in the U.S. Army All-American Game. Has suffered multiple ankle injuries and surgeries missing time over his career. 2020 earned the team’s Ken McNeill Iron Wolf Award - given to the player who makes a comeback from injury. Missed spring drills due to shoulder surgery.

One-Liners

Coyle: Bigger body, receiving back with the vision to stick in the NFL.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Coyle: 6.7 / 7.3

