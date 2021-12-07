Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Breaking down the top 2022 NFL Draft running back prospects

Breaking down the top 2022 NFL Draft running back prospects

Publish date:

NFL Draft Profile: Ricky Person Jr., Running Back, NC State Wolfpack

NFL draft profile scouting report for NC State running back, Ricky Person Jr.
Author:
i (1)
i

#8
Pos: RB
Ht: 6004
Wt: 222
DOB: 11/12/_
Eligible: 2022
Wake Forest, NC
Heritage High School

Ricky Person Jr.
NC State Wolfpack

Pros:

Coyle: Person has a good frame at 6-foot-0 222 pounds paired with the athleticism to break off big runs. Against defenders he uses his off-hand well against tacklers, using his strength to keep defenders off of him. Runs with patience behind pulling blockers out on the edge, won’t see him running into his blockers. He’s shown he knows how to set up blockers in the hole and work the cutback. Is able to break initial tackles and bounce off. He won’t go down at first contact and works hard to fall forward. Soft hands, experienced running routes out of the backfield and working as a check down. Can beat linebackers in space as a route runner. Special teams work on kickoff. 

Cons:

Coyle: Initial burst and acceleration is lacking, takes a bit too long to work up to top speed. Works too much east-west, needs to get going downhill quicker. Runs very high cut, lateral mobility is limited when changing direction. Hurts his ability to make tacklers miss in space consistently lacks the necessary quickness. Doesn't run with much power, when taking on contact. Lacks the physicality needed as a pass blocker, needs to improve picking up blitzes.

Summary:

Coyle: At NC State, Person was the thunder to Zonovan Knight’s lightning. One of the most productive running back tandems in the country. Person was used well as a pass catcher and showed his ability to run behind blockers patiently. His size and diverse skill set will help him land in an NFL running back room.

Background:

From Heritage High School in Wake Forest, NC. Was a four-star recruit in the 2018 recruiting with interest from South Carolina, Louisville, and South Carolina. A team captain in high school. Named 1 of 16 finalists nationally for the U.S. Army Player of the Year award. Played in the U.S. Army All-American Game. Has suffered multiple ankle injuries and surgeries missing time over his career. 2020 earned the team’s Ken McNeill Iron Wolf Award - given to the player who makes a comeback from injury. Missed spring drills due to shoulder surgery. 

One-Liners

Coyle: Bigger body, receiving back with the vision to stick in the NFL.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Coyle: 6.7 / 7.3

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Read More

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

#8
Pos: RB
Ht: 6004
Wt: 222
DOB: 11/12/_
Eligible: 2022
Wake Forest, NC
Heritage High School

Ricky Person Jr.
NC State Wolfpack

Pros:

Coyle: Person has a good frame at 6-foot-0 222 pounds paired with the athleticism to break off big runs. Against defenders he uses his off-hand well against tacklers, using his strength to keep defenders off of him. Runs with patience behind pulling blockers out on the edge, won’t see him running into his blockers. He’s shown he knows how to set up blockers in the hole and work the cutback. Is able to break initial tackles and bounce off. He won’t go down at first contact and works hard to fall forward. Soft hands, experienced running routes out of the backfield and working as a check down. Can beat linebackers in space as a route runner. Special teams work on kickoff. 

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

USATSI_17119216
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: JoJo Domann, Linebacker, Nebraska Cornhuskers

44 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_16925629
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ja'Sir Taylor, Cornerback, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

44 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_15215211
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Chris Paul, Offensive Tackle, Tulsa Golden Hurricane

44 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_17109078
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ricky Person Jr., Running Back, NC State Wolfpack

44 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
Javonte Williams
Dynasty

Fantasy Football: Dynasty Recap Week 13 2021 - A New RB1?

1 hour ago
Carson Strong
Mocks

NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Round Two CBs Highlighted

2 hours ago
CF1-badge
CF1

Conference One: Interview with Washington University in St. Louis' Team Coordinator

5 hours ago
Treylon Burks
Mocks

NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Wide Receivers Go QUICK

14 hours ago
underclassmen declare list nfl draft 2022 football college football nfl
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

16 hours ago