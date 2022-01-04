Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
NFL Draft Profile: Riley Moss, Cornerback, Iowa Hawkeyes

NFL draft profile scouting report for Iowa Cornerback, Riley Moss
#33
Pos: CB
Ht: 6010
Wt: 194
Eligibility: 2022
Ankeny, IA
Centennial High School

Riley Moss University of Iowa
Hawkeyes

One-Liner:

Really smart cornerback, who lacks the traits to be a starter in the NFL.

Pros:

One area that Moss really excels at is his discipline and patience on the field. Moss has a great feel in zone coverage and is consistently in the right position. He also has solid hands. That in combination with his ability in zone coverage led Moss to be an interception magnet this past season. When it comes to tackling, Moss is pretty solid and is willing to try and make a play. When receivers take Moss vertical in man coverage, he has good enough foot speed to stay with them.

Cons:

 In terms of his athleticism, Moss is going to have a tough time transitioning to the next level. His hips are stiff, and he really struggles to change direction. Quicker receivers will make it very difficult for Moss to stay in phase with them in man coverage, most likely making him scheme-specific at the next level. He isn’t very aggressive in coverage. He can be passive and let receivers make plays on the football uncontested. His tackling technique needs to improve, as his poor technique will cause him to miss players when he is coming downhill or in open space.

Summary:

The intrigue with Moss is that he is very smart and a disciplined player. He also has really solid size and length for a defensive back. His lack of athleticism and man coverage ability will make him scheme-dependent, hurting his value. A switch to safety could be in the works, as he has solid range and is a willing enough tackler. Right now as a cornerback, he is a back end of the roster kind of player.

Background:

Riley Moss was born on January 3rd, 2000. He is from Ankeny Iowa. Moss’ parents are named Beth and Mark. He went to Centennial High School, where he was all-state his senior season. Riley was also a finalist for Iowa’s Male Athlete of the Year. In high school, he played defensive back, wide receiver, and was a return specialist. Moss was also on the track team at Centennial. Due to his play in high school, Moss was a three-star recruit. He burned his redshirt year as a freshman, playing in all 13 games and starting in five. He had 24 tackles, two interceptions, and three pass break-ups. As a sophomore, Moss started in one game, recording five tackles, two interceptions, and three pass break-ups. He missed four games on the season due to a hip injury. Moss took the reigns as a starter for the Hawkeyes as a junior in 2020, where he had 43 tackles, two interceptions, and four pass break-ups. Moss was named third-team All-Big Ten by Phil Steele. Moss had his best season as a senior, with 39 tackles, four interceptions, and five pass break-ups. Moss was named first-team All-Big Ten by PFF for his efforts. He did miss three games on the season with a PCL injury.

Grade:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.5/6.7

