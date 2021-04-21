Robert Hainsey - Offensive Guard Notre Dame Fighting Irish Scouting Report

ROBERT HAINSEY | Notre Dame | OG/C | #72 | Sr | 6045 | 295 | Pittsburgh, PA | IMG Academy

Overview:

A myriad of consistency over the last four seasons, Hainsey was as steady as they come manning the right tackle position. A solid and consistent technician, Hainsey has a clear understanding of leverage combined with outstanding spatial awareness dealing with a variety of stunts up front. His hand position is phenomenal, working inside and remaining patient while framing. Hainsey has a developed lower body that has a lot of power through the hips, creating easy movement at the point of attack. He is a player who might lack the necessary traits to survive outside on a consistent basis, both with lack of length and athleticism. Look for Hainsey to fit best inside on the next level, but with the ability to back up multiple positions across the line. Hainsey is the ideal swing option who gives a team flexibility outside of the starting unit. During his performance at the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl, Hainsey turned some heads with his ability to play center. He might never be a player who is counted on as a starting option, but he brings endless value with his consistency and versatility. Hainsey is the type of player who goes unnoticed, but he carved out a niche for a long time among his outstanding offensive line group at Notre Dame.

Background:

Raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and attended the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Finance major. Started one of 13 games as a freshman. Started all 13 games as a sophomore. Started eight games before suffering a season-ending injury as a junior. Started all 12 games for the Irish in 2020, when he was a second-team All-ACC selection. Team captain (2019) and (2020).

