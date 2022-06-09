Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Ryan Hayes, Offensive Lineman, Michigan Wolverines

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Michigan OT Ryan Hayes
Michigan OT Ryan Hayes
michigan wolverines

#76
Pos: OT
Ht: 6062
Wt: 307
40: 5.01
DOB: 2/28/2000
Hometown: Traverse City, MI
High School: Traverse City West
Eligibility: 2023

Ryan Hayes
Michigan Wolverines

Background:

Hayes, at his size, is a versatile tackle for Michigan. In his first season of true playing time, he was able to play and adjust to both right and left tackle, especially versus Wisconsin. In his senior season last year, he started at left tackle and was awarded the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the top offensive linemen in the nation. Hayes has both the size and versatility to play both tackles for any team. 

