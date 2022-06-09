NFL Draft Profile: Ryan Hayes, Offensive Lineman, Michigan Wolverines

#76

Pos: OT

Ht: 6062

Wt: 307

40: 5.01

DOB: 2/28/2000

Hometown: Traverse City, MI

High School: Traverse City West

Eligibility: 2023

Ryan Hayes

Michigan Wolverines

Background:

Hayes, at his size, is a versatile tackle for Michigan. In his first season of true playing time, he was able to play and adjust to both right and left tackle, especially versus Wisconsin. In his senior season last year, he started at left tackle and was awarded the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the top offensive linemen in the nation. Hayes has both the size and versatility to play both tackles for any team.